ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Nonsense’: Elon Musk slammed after telling voters to back GOP hours before Election Day

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErSpG_0j1xIYwj00

Elon Musk has been slammed for telling “independent-minded voters” to turn out for Republican in the midterms .

On Monday morning, a day before the midterm elections on Tuesday , the Twitter owner tweeted that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic”.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!” he added .

Twitter users were quick to criticise Mr Musk.

“I’m an independent, and I’m voting straight blue down the ticket this year… Republicans have gone insane!” William LeGate responded .

“Voting Republican isn’t actually *being* a Republican... that’s icky. Just say you’re ‘independent-minded,’ and that you have a fifth-grade understanding of civics but the smugness of a creepy billionaire!” Emma Vigeland tweeted .

“So I’m guessing Musk is recommending voting against Gov DeSantis to curb Florida’s legislature, which will most likely continue to be Republican-controlled,” University of Florida professor Michael McDonald wrote sarcastically, linking to an article about Mr Musk “leaning” towards supporting Mr DeSantis for president.

“In all seriousness, I’ve heard this nonsense from several wealthy ‘owner-operators’ who are ticket splitters and big donors, and it’s the most shallow understanding of how our political system works and wildly ignorant of the asymmetries between parties,” progressive digital strategist Elizabeth Spiers said . “I realize it does no good to yell ‘read a book’ at insanely rich people, but if I had Elon’s money, I’d hire people who have actual expertise on these things and actually listen to them occasionally.”

“It makes perfect sense from the point of view of very wealthy people who want the government to do as little as possible,” Sean Ernst responded to Ms Spiers .

“And want just enough Rs in power to ensure they get a maximalist friendly-to-wealth tax policy,” she said .

“This dude was posting ‘Paul Pelosi was attacked by his gay lover’ conspiracy theories a week ago and now he wants you to believe that he cares about [the] balance of power and not that he’s an alt-right shit poster. At least have some guts man and admit it,” a Biden-supporting account tweeted .

Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith wrote : “‘Corporate billionaire seeks Republican Congress.’ Wow! Surprising! Could not have seen it coming…”

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote that “in 2018, Elon Musk rightly declared that ‘climate change is the biggest threat that humanity faces this century.’ Four years later, Musk says: vote for the climate change deniers to block any action on climate change! Sheesh”.

BBC North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher posed a number of questions in response to Mr Musk.

“Will he endorse a Democrat for president in 2024 if Republicans take control of Congress this year? Does he want independent voters to opt for Democrats at the state level in places like Texas, where the governor is Republican?” he asked .

Law professor Lawrence Lessig tweeted that “shared power in the American democracy means that nothing gets done. So this is a super-smart recommendation from the-genius-who-knows-everything if you think that there’s nothing our government should do. #hecannotbethisstupid”.

“Republicans will do to democracy what Elon did to Twitter,” the Lincoln Project wrote .

Bill Kristol, a conservative writer who served as the chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quale between 1989 and 1993, began his tweet with the same words as Mr Musk.

“To independent-minded voters: A commitment to truth, decency, and the rule of law curbs the worst excesses of partisan zealotry and demagoguery. Therefore I generally recommend voting for Democrats, given that today’s GOP is not committed to truth, decency, and the rule of law,” he wrote .

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Woman goes viral after calling Republican congressman about her menstrual cycle

A woman who called her local congressman about her menstrual cycle has earned praise over the unique method of drawing attention towards women’s reproductive health ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.On 26 October, Dara Faye took to TikTok to film herself calling the office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California’s 25th district. In the video, Faye leaves a message for Rep Garcia after the phone call goes straight to voicemail.“Hi, my name is Dara,” she began the recorded voice message. “I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy