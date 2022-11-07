ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Libyan commander Hifter deposed in US civil lawsuit

By Matthew Barakat
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQCTa_0j1xIVIY00

A Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia sat for a deposition Sunday in a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of orchestrating indiscriminate attacks on civilians and torturing and killing political opponents, according to an advocacy group that supports the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs who sued Khalifa Hifter had been waiting for years to question him directly about his role in fighting that has plagued the country over the last decade.

Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army , is a defendant in three separate federal lawsuits in Virginia accusing him of killings and torture in that country’s civil war.

Once a lieutenant to Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Hifter defected to the U.S. during the 1980s and spent many years living in northern Virginia. He is widely believed to have worked with the CIA during his time in exile.

Plaintiffs believe that he and his own family own significant property in Virginia, which could be used to collect any judgments entered against him in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema had entered a default judgment against Hifter in July after he failed to show up for earlier depositions. Last month, though, Brinkema agreed to set aside that ruling if Hifter sat for a deposition by Nov. 6.

Hifter's U.S. lawyer had asked the judge to reconsider the default judgment, saying Hifter's duties as a military commander made it difficult for him to schedule a deposition. They also expressed concern that Hifter's political opponents would use the deposition against him or that the questions would touch on sensitive political or military issues.

In an affidavit Hifter submitted in September, he said the Libyan authorities to whom he answers as commander of the Libyan National Army did not want him to participate in a deposition “because it would be used by plaintiffs and political opponents in the media.”

He also said he is a still a candidate for the Libyan presidency if and when those elections can be held.

“The false charges in this lawsuit have been used by my political opponents to undermine my candidacy and disrupt the peace process,” Khalifa said in the affidavit.

Robert Cox, Hifter's U.S. based lawyer, did not return a call and email Monday seeking to confirm details of Sunday's deposition.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled Gadhafi in 2011. Over the past decade, the oil-rich nation had been split between a Hifter-backed government in the east that receives Russian support, and a U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli .

Esam Omeish, president of the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one group of plaintiffs, confirmed Sunday's deposition and called it a “historic precedent.”

“This is a giant step towards holding him liable in this civil suit and the beginning of exposing the crimes of this warlord, who has been the biggest obstacle towards Libya’s peace and stability," Omeish said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria

The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy