ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

2022 midterm elections: Emerson College students contemplate possible outcomes of this year’s ballot

By Adri Pray, Sabrina Lam
Berkeley Beacon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeley Beacon

Healey wins governors race, first female and lesbian elected

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey scored a historic win Tuesday night after becoming the first elected female governor in Massachusetts and the first openly lesbian governor in the nation. The Associated Press called the race for Healey and Kim Driscoll shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. “To those...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkeley Beacon

$28 million to fund Boston Common renovation

With plans being finalized, renovations to the Boston Common’s entrances and borders, upgraded amenities for visitors, and improved recreational areas like the tennis courts and Frog Pond are underway. Working with a $28 million budget—the highest amount of funding ever devoted to the Common by the city—The Boston Parks...
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Incident Journal: ECPD responds to theft, vandalism

ECPD responded to a hit-and-run car crash involving an Emerson student at the crosswalk of Tremont and Avery Streets. ECPD assisted the Emerson student and the incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department. Tuesday, Oct. 25. An Emerson College student informed ECPD of a theft by deceit off...
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson’s women’s soccer clinches NEWMAC championship with 1-0 win over Clark

As the scoreboard counted down at Rotch Field Saturday afternoon, senior midfielder Cali Bruce—along with her teammates—was focused on making sure the Emerson Lions’ one-goal lead would not be erased. Although her attention honed in on defending until the end, she couldn’t help but think as time expired: “As it ticked down, all I could think was, ‘We did it,’” Bruce said. “We finally did it.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy