2022 midterm elections: Emerson College students contemplate possible outcomes of this year’s ballot

Berkeley Beacon
Healey wins governors race, first female and lesbian elected
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey scored a historic win Tuesday night after becoming the first elected female governor in Massachusetts and the first openly lesbian governor in the nation. The Associated Press called the race for Healey and Kim Driscoll shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. “To those...
Berkeley Beacon
$28 million to fund Boston Common renovation
With plans being finalized, renovations to the Boston Common’s entrances and borders, upgraded amenities for visitors, and improved recreational areas like the tennis courts and Frog Pond are underway. Working with a $28 million budget—the highest amount of funding ever devoted to the Common by the city—The Boston Parks...
Berkeley Beacon
Incident Journal: ECPD responds to theft, vandalism
ECPD responded to a hit-and-run car crash involving an Emerson student at the crosswalk of Tremont and Avery Streets. ECPD assisted the Emerson student and the incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department. Tuesday, Oct. 25. An Emerson College student informed ECPD of a theft by deceit off...
Berkeley Beacon
Senior spotlights: Women’s volleyball seniors elevated the program and built a positive culture
At the end of every women’s volleyball season, the dismantling of the net in the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker Gym marks the end of Emerson’s seniors’ careers. After a five-set NEWMAC playoffs loss to Smith College, the Emerson women’s volleyball season came to a close on Nov. 1.
Berkeley Beacon
Emerson’s women’s soccer clinches NEWMAC championship with 1-0 win over Clark
As the scoreboard counted down at Rotch Field Saturday afternoon, senior midfielder Cali Bruce—along with her teammates—was focused on making sure the Emerson Lions’ one-goal lead would not be erased. Although her attention honed in on defending until the end, she couldn’t help but think as time expired: “As it ticked down, all I could think was, ‘We did it,’” Bruce said. “We finally did it.”
