2022 midterm elections: Emerson College students contemplate possible outcomes of this year’s ballot

As the scoreboard counted down at Rotch Field Saturday afternoon, senior midfielder Cali Bruce—along with her teammates—was focused on making sure the Emerson Lions’ one-goal lead would not be erased. Although her attention honed in on defending until the end, she couldn’t help but think as time expired: “As it ticked down, all I could think was, ‘We did it,’” Bruce said. “We finally did it.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO