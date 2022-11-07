Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County
Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth...
Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23
For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services
The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
Panda Cares Center of Hope opens at Texas Children's Hospital's medical center site
In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the unveiling of two new facilities as part of a 10-year, $5.9 million commitment from the restaurant chain to bolster the hospital's exercise and rehabilitation program. (Courtesy Panda Express/Texas Children's Hospital) In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the...
Mental health care providers struggle to meet rising need in The Woodlands area
Mental health experts in The Woodlands area have expressed concern about the ability for existing services to meet a rising demand for mental health needs, which local entities said has spiked throughout 2022. Emad Mikhail Bishai, a licensed psychiatrist and owner of The Woodlands Psychiatry and Counseling, said he has...
$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe
Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,...
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
mocomotive.com
Houston Furniture Bank celebrates 30 years of ‘making empty houses homes’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oli Mohammed believes all Houston-area residents should have a place to sit, sleep and eat in their home. “Furniture is a critical steppingstone to improve living conditions and elevate an individual’s personal pride and dignity,” said Mohammed, founder of The Houston Furniture Bank.
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
virtualbx.com
Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)
Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
cw39.com
Off-duty deputy constable finds missing Fort Bend County teen in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located. Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring
On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0