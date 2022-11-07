ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23

For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services

The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Panda Cares Center of Hope opens at Texas Children's Hospital's medical center site

In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the unveiling of two new facilities as part of a 10-year, $5.9 million commitment from the restaurant chain to bolster the hospital's exercise and rehabilitation program. (Courtesy Panda Express/Texas Children's Hospital) In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe

Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston Furniture Bank celebrates 30 years of ‘making empty houses homes’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oli Mohammed believes all Houston-area residents should have a place to sit, sleep and eat in their home. “Furniture is a critical steppingstone to improve living conditions and elevate an individual’s personal pride and dignity,” said Mohammed, founder of The Houston Furniture Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)

Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
ROSENBERG, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring

On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy