Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
UNM students on edge following structure fire at abandoned fraternity house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at an abandoned fraternity house off Yale and Lomas near UNM’s campus has students worried for their safety. The fire is the second at an abandoned building in the area, in less than six months. UNM students who live near the abandoned building along Greek Row say problems at abandoned […]
City councilor wants investigation of Albuquerque pandemic book
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is calling for a formal investigation into a book commissioned by the city, chronicling the mayor’s handling of the pandemic and racial tensions of 2020. It comes as we are getting a look at just how much the city shelled out for the book “City at the […]
Downtown Albuquerque to see closures for Alvarado Square work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Downtown Albuquerque will need to pay attention to planned closures of Silver Avenue for the next eight months. Bernalillo County is renovating Alvarado Square, which includes replacing windows to make the building more energy efficient. The county says Silver from 4th to 5th streets will be closed periodically through the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election Day, Empty frat house fire, CABQ bus program could end
Take a look at Tuesday's top stories!
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
KRQE News 13
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. First APS community feedback event begins Wednesday.
How to get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Election Day
Exercising your civic duty just got a little bit sweeter!
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will have a new sheriff. Democrat John Allen is projected to beat Republican Paul Pacheco. Wednesday’s morning numbers show Allen beating Pacheco with 54% of the vote. Democrat John Allen has highlighted his extensive background in law enforcement serving with the New Mexico State Police and 19 years in the […]
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
KRQE sits down with Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III on his final days in office
KRQE News 13 spoke with Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III who is finishing up nine years in office.
Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
KRQE News 13
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
KRQE News 13
Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat
Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat. Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson …. Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat. Santa Fe National Forest waiving fees for Veterans …. Santa Fe National Forest waiving fees for Veterans Day. Albuquerque Police investigating death...
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
Albuquerque speed camera shut down for incorrectly citing drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has shut down one of its speed cameras near Coors and Fortuna after being up for less than a month after it was citing drivers who didn’t deserve to be ticketed. The city’s plan was to slow drivers down going over the 45-mile-per-hour limit going northbound on Coors, but some […]
VIDEO: APD helps man with broken down car, ends up arresting him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque police officers helping a driver push his car find a couple of surprises and end up arresting him. It’s a glimpse of the kinds of things cops here come across every day. As one Albuquerque police officer asks how a driver is doing in his broken-down Mazda 3, another officer […]
Comments / 0