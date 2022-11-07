ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRQE News 13

Downtown Albuquerque to see closures for Alvarado Square work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Downtown Albuquerque will need to pay attention to planned closures of Silver Avenue for the next eight months. Bernalillo County is renovating Alvarado Square, which includes replacing windows to make the building more energy efficient. The county says Silver from 4th to 5th streets will be closed periodically through the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive

[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will have a new sheriff. Democrat John Allen is projected to beat Republican Paul Pacheco. Wednesday’s morning numbers show Allen beating Pacheco with 54% of the vote. Democrat John Allen has highlighted his extensive background in law enforcement serving with the New Mexico State Police and 19 years in the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat

Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM

