Have a Merry Breakfast and Give Back to Mesa Youth

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 10 for Breakfast with Santa, a jolly event for the whole family! Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the youth and adaptive programs of the Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec.10 at the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St., Building B.

Two breakfast timeslots include a French toast sticks breakfast, holiday activities and a photo-op with Jolly Ole St. Nick:

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with breakfast served until 9:15 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with breakfast served until 10:45 a.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and children over the age of one. Raffle tickets for an opportunity to win a variety of prizes, are $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets (cash only).

Tickets must be pre-purchased to attend Breakfast with Santa at www.mesaamp.com. Don’t let your kids miss out on a great family tradition! For more information visit www.mesaparks.com or call 480-644-PLAY.

Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the City of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and Personal Touch Catering.