Related
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Trump is 'livid' and 'screaming' his head off after disappointing midterm elections for the GOP, an advisor said
Former President Donald Trump "is livid" and "screaming at everyone" after GOP midterm setbacks, an advisor told CNN. Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office. Despite the losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions, the advisor said. Former...
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
Houston Chronicle
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
Ronna McDaniel Says GOP Candidates Will Ultimately Accept Midterm Election Results
Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, on Sunday said GOP candidates running in this week’s midterm elections will ultimately accept the results after exploring all the options available to them. “Every election is run differently at the county level, at the precinct level,” McDaniel told CNN’s...
Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results
An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform
As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. "TRUMP RAPID RESPONSE," an email to supporters reads. "DO YOU WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP...
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
MIAMI — (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign's final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.
The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
Trump’s influence damaged as half of ex-president’s chosen congressional candidates go down
A number of Donald Trump’s allies were among the early winners Tuesday evening as Republicans saw impressive showings in Florida, but it was clear as the evening progressed that the GOP was not going to see the red “tsunami” it was hoping would materialise. About half of...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
Tri-City Herald
Ad will continue to air after state Senate candidate’s campaign files cease and desist letter
A political ad targeting Washington state House Rep. Jesse Young will continue to air after the Senate candidate’s staff filed a cease and desist letter last week to have the broadcast ad taken down. Young’s campaign staff filed the cease and desist letter with Effectv, a subsidiary of Comcast,...
Fox News Embraces Ron DeSantis as Trump's Future in GOP Questioned
Following nearly every major GOP loss on Tuesday, conservative pundits on Fox News averted attention to the major reelection victory for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the red wave in the Sunshine State, sending a signal to the party—and former President Donald Trump—about how the governor's platform needs to be applied on a national scale.
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Update | WA GOP incumbents Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers take strong leads to return to Congress
Rep. Dan Newhouse had a larger percentage of the vote in Benton and Franklin counties than in his home county of Yakima.
