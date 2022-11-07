ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results

An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
Business Insider

Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform

As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. "TRUMP RAPID RESPONSE," an email to supporters reads. "DO YOU WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats

MIAMI — (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign's final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
The Atlantic

Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.

The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Newsweek

Fox News Embraces Ron DeSantis as Trump's Future in GOP Questioned

Following nearly every major GOP loss on Tuesday, conservative pundits on Fox News averted attention to the major reelection victory for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the red wave in the Sunshine State, sending a signal to the party—and former President Donald Trump—about how the governor's platform needs to be applied on a national scale.
Axios

Trump's the loser as GOP falters

Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
