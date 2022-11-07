Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Bills concerned about Josh Allen’s elbow injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor, Al-Quadin Muhammad DNP
Kindle Vildor DNP at Bears practice with ankle anjury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kindle Vildor is still nursing the ankle injury that he sustained during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Vildor did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab from the injury. With Vildor out the Bears used Jaylon Jones on the outside in nickel packages, opposite Jaylon Johnson. In those packages, Kyler Gordon kept his job as the slot corner.
Watch: Pete Carroll, Seahawks players talk trip to Germany
The Seahawks have landed in Munich and just wrapped up their second practice of the week preparing for the Buccaneers. After practice, coach Pete Carroll and a few key players spoke with the media about their international trip and Sunday’s game. Here are a few clips from those press conferences.
Josh Allen considered 'day-to-day', will not practice Wednesday with right elbow injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered “day-to-day” with his right elbow injury sustained this past Sunday in a loss to the New York Jets. Read more here:
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
