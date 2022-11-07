ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night. “I liked his energy,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He’s had some nagging bumps but he pushed through. He played with pace and he was aggressive. I think he helped set the tone.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS New York

Durant, Nets pound Knicks after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all.Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.It was the second romp in the last four games for a Nets team that has responded so well to Vaughn that it decided not to pursue suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. READ MORE: Nets name...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday

New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

