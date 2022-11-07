ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A meteor entered Earth's atmosphere on Friday night and possibly crashed into the home of an unsuspecting Nevada County cattle rancher. According to KCRA , the "bright ball of light" hurling towards the " middle of nowhere " was seen by many Californians. Spectators were able to obtain photo and video of the supposed meteor that detailed the object falling towards the ground. Viewers can see mere remnants left of the home in footage obtained by KCRA.

Homeowner Dustin Procita mentioned that his property encompasses very quiet land in the country "where cattle graze." He was sitting on the couch listening to music when the meteor hit his porch.

"I heard a big bang," Procita shared with KCRA , "I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames."

KCRA noted that the blaze soon consumed the entire house. Procita was able to get out safely and save one of two dogs in the home with him at the time of the fire. After several hours of fighting, Penn Valley Fire Department firefighters were able to contain the fire before more damage was done to the surrounding area. Nevada County authorities continue to investigate the meteor as a possible cause of the fire.

rona grant
2d ago

In the last days the bible says it will rain fire and the stars will fall to Earth the end is getting closer better get right with God and stop all of this political hatred you see all of the people that are dying the great and the small the rich and the poor the famous and non- familiar it's like in the days of Noah and Moses God will not destroy the world by water but fire wars and rumors of war the scriptures are fulfilling themselves believe it or not it's happening. The Old and New Testament

Michael Owrey
2d ago

It was probably a.piece of china's spacejunk rocket they've been talking about coming down uncontrollably!

Larry Golden
2d ago

If the guy finds the meteor on his property he is a millionaire, they are worth a great deal of money.

