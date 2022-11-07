Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Next 5: Phoenix Suns continue minus Cam Johnson, Chris Paul questionable at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul’s sore right heel had nothing to do with why he kept having to stop while walking to the team bus at Wells Fargo Center's loading area in Philadelphia. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at every turn. It was perhaps the...
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid leading Sixers to win over Suns
The Philadelphia 76ers halted a two-game skid when they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 100-88, thanks to the return of Joel Embiid. After missing three games, the big fella had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Along with Embiid’s big night, the Sixers received a career night out...
ESPN
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
ESPN
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
ESPN
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win
Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
FOX Sports
Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
FOX Sports
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
FOX Sports
Suns' Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
Yardbarker
Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity
Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Nets undergoing remarkable statistical turnaround since Kyrie Irving suspension
The Nets have quickly turned themselves into the top rated defense in the league since Kyrie Irving was suspended, as the team has turned things around.
Yardbarker
Suns Slip to No. 3 in ESPN's Week 4 Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns look to avoid their first set of back-to-back losses for the first time all season after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Suns battle the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, currently sitting tied for second in the Western Conference standings behind only the Utah Jazz (9-3). As...
