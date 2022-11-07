ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
Suns' Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity

Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
Suns Slip to No. 3 in ESPN's Week 4 Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns look to avoid their first set of back-to-back losses for the first time all season after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Suns battle the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, currently sitting tied for second in the Western Conference standings behind only the Utah Jazz (9-3). As...
