ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Moses Moody playing off bench Monday night for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have been pretty cautious with overextending Klay Thompson so far this season. As a result, he sat out last Friday's contest due to right Achilles tendon injury management on the second leg of the back-to-back set. But after having the weekend to rest, he's back in action, starting on the wing. In a corresponding move, Moody is reverting to the bench.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr confident JP will snap out of early-season 'funk'

Coming off a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, Jordan Poole made a splash in the league and was rewarded for his Poole Party efforts with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. But that same confident young guard has yet to be seen on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4

What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings

For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

NBA confirms missed foul call on Klay Thompson in Warriors' win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA's Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson did make contact with Kevin Huerter's arm, which affected his jump-shot attempt, on his 3-point attempt that could have tied the score.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy