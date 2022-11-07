Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have sent two players to the G League.
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.
Harrison Barnes on his Sacramento Kings falling down the stretch in 116-113 loss to Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, being unable to stop a red-hot Stephen Curry who scored 47 points, Sacramento’s 2-2 trip and the positives he’s witnessed over the past week.
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
3 Golden State Warriors starters who should be benched, including Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch to open the season. They failed in their five-game road
Kings coach Mike Brown on being unable to stop Stephen Curry in 116-113 loss to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the defensive lapses down the stretch, Stephen Curry’s incredible 47 point performance, Sacramento’s 2-2 road trip and the calls that didn’t go for his team in the closing moments.
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
The Warriors were among the team interested in LeBron after he finished his last season with the Miami Heat
ESPN
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SB Nation
The Sacramento Kings were robbed again by another blown call from the officials
NBA officials have long been known to miss a call or ten during a game. Yes, the NBA may be the most difficult sport to officiate, but some calls are so egregious that you can't justify missing them. Watching and covering the Rockets for many years, I know firsthand about...
Highlights: Steph Curry catches fire for season-high 47 points in win vs. Kings
After his recent performance on Monday, there’s no denying Steph Curry’s place in the early season MVP conversation. The star point guard put together another memorable performance to snap the Golden State Warriors’ five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Curry immediately came out...
Kings coach Mike Brown proud of Sacramento’s effort in 127-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown praises his team, and the performance of the crowd inside Golden 1 Center, following Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers; talks about bouncing back from Monday’s loss to the Warriors, the performance from Harrison Barnes and why he chose to stick with a defensive group […]
Prep basketball: Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja, announces commitment to Stanford
Andrej Stojakovic will stay in Northern California to continue his basketball career.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody playing off bench Monday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have been pretty cautious with overextending Klay Thompson so far this season. As a result, he sat out last Friday's contest due to right Achilles tendon injury management on the second leg of the back-to-back set. But after having the weekend to rest, he's back in action, starting on the wing. In a corresponding move, Moody is reverting to the bench.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr confident JP will snap out of early-season 'funk'
Coming off a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, Jordan Poole made a splash in the league and was rewarded for his Poole Party efforts with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. But that same confident young guard has yet to be seen on...
Watch: Jalen Ramsey gets Paul George's jersey after Lakers-Clippers game
Jalen Ramsey hit Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night after the Rams’ afternoon jog-thru, attending the Lakers-Clippers game in Los Angeles. He was there with Chargers safety Derwin James, who’s his good friend from Florida State. After the Clippers took down the Lakers and sent them to 2-9 on...
NBC Sports
Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4
What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings
For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
Davion Mitchell on the defense stepping up late in the Kings 127-120 over Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell talks about Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, the response they showed following the emotional loss to the Warriors on Monday, defending Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell and the defense from Sacramento down the stretch.
ESPN
NBA confirms missed foul call on Klay Thompson in Warriors' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA's Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson did make contact with Kevin Huerter's arm, which affected his jump-shot attempt, on his 3-point attempt that could have tied the score.
