Colorado State

ELECTION 2022 | A blue Colorado in a red wave?

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com, HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
coloradopolitics.com

Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022

Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s ballot returns climb to over 2.4 million

More than 2.4 million ballots have been returned in Colorado, narrowing the gap between voter turnout during the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. This number is expected to increase...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. Colorado Voters...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006.  Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.  
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term

DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado Proposition 121 passes

DENVER — Colorado voters decided on Tuesday to pass Proposition 121, a measure about lowering the state income tax. The "yes" vote was called by The Associated Press. It’s the shortest question on the ballot. A YES vote supports dropping the state’s income tax to 4.4% from its current 4.55%. A NO vote supports keeping the state income tax at 4.55%.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CU Board of Regents | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

The Democratic majority on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is poised to remain the same, based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results. Four seats are up for grabs in the regents elections. Republican Mark VanDriel appears to have nabbed the seat assigned to the state’s new...
COLORADO STATE

