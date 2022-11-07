ELECTION 2022 | A blue Colorado in a red wave?

Read full article on original website
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022
Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
Colorado’s ballot returns climb to over 2.4 million
More than 2.4 million ballots have been returned in Colorado, narrowing the gap between voter turnout during the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. This number is expected to increase...
Denver Gazette: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut
A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. Colorado Voters...
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006. Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.
Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Colorado Election updates | Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the...
Yadira Caraveo leads over Barbara Kirkmeyer in new 8th District
Colorado's newest congressional district may help determine the balance of power in Washington. Caraveo and Kirkmeyer are facing off in a district that features a large amount of ethnic diversity and is expected to be a politically competitive region.
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
Jena Griswold wins second term as Colorado Secretary of State | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Jena Griswold is headed for a second term, handily defeating her Republican opponent, former Jeffco Clerk Pam Anderson, the unofficial election returns on Tuesday night show. The Associated Press called the race in favor of the incumbent short after 10:30 p.m. on election night. Unofficial results show Griswold leading...
Colorado Proposition 121 passes
DENVER — Colorado voters decided on Tuesday to pass Proposition 121, a measure about lowering the state income tax. The "yes" vote was called by The Associated Press. It’s the shortest question on the ballot. A YES vote supports dropping the state’s income tax to 4.4% from its current 4.55%. A NO vote supports keeping the state income tax at 4.55%.
CU Board of Regents | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
The Democratic majority on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is poised to remain the same, based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results. Four seats are up for grabs in the regents elections. Republican Mark VanDriel appears to have nabbed the seat assigned to the state’s new...
Colorado ballot issues roundup: Voters favor property tax extension and healthy school lunches, split on magic mushrooms, changes to liquor laws
Amendment D (Judges in new 23rd Judicial District) Early election results Tuesday showed Coloradans voting in favor of a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow seven judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a neighboring district. About 68% of votes tallied by 9...
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power
DENVER — Democrats appeared to be on track to keep control of both the Colorado state Senate the state House of Representatives, based on the latest unofficial returns on Wednesday morning. A handful of races were in play to determine party control the state Senate, while in the state...
Results: Colorado’s 2022 ballot measures
Coloradans voted on 11 ballot measures in the 2022 election. FOX31 has put together background on each of them and will update this story with results as they become available.
