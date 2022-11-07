ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heat Nation

Joakim Noah states reason behind beef with Miami Heat Big 3 was because Chris Bosh ‘straight up told me he was f—–g coming to Chicago’

In the 2010 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat’s iconic Big 3 featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came together. The offseason changed the landscape of the league for years to come, and the Heat’s Big 3 era was a major success. The team won two NBA titles during the trio’s four seasons together.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Brogdon exits game vs. Pistons with hamstring tightness

Malcolm Brogdon was forced out of Wednesday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons due to injury and did not return. After the second quarter, the Boston Celtics announced Brogdon was dealing with hamstring tightness and would not take the court for the second half. C's fans will hope Brogdon's exit...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond (shoulder) planning to play Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) said he's "probably going to play" on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. "Definitely excited about it," Drummond said on his Twitch stream. He remains listed as questionable, but it sounds like Drummond is in line to return from a six-game absence. Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams could lose a few minutes with Drummond back in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half. “At halftime, we talked about the way we came out for the game and how we needed to pick it up in the first three minutes of the second half,” Bey said. “We focused on defense. We didn’t worry about whether shots were going in, because we know if we can get stops, we’ll get points.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday

Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons. Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL

