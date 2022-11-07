DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half. “At halftime, we talked about the way we came out for the game and how we needed to pick it up in the first three minutes of the second half,” Bey said. “We focused on defense. We didn’t worry about whether shots were going in, because we know if we can get stops, we’ll get points.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO