New Orleans, LA

ESPN

New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis

Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks to host Missouri State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas soccer will be hosting Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Razorbacks have some history on their side when it comes to postseason play. Not only will this be the fifth season that the Razorbacks have hosted an NCAA Tournament game and the ninth season they’ve made the tournament since 2013, but they’re also 6-0 in postseason home games all-time. The Razorbacks (11-3-4) are a No. 3 seed in their side of the bracket, and if they win on Friday will play either Ohio State or Bucknell in the second round. Arkansas is looking to get back in action after a tough 1-1 (5-4 penalties) loss to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri State (12-6-2) will be a tough first round test, though, as they defeated Murray State 1-0 to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship and book their ticket into the big dance. Arkansas and Missouri State last played in February of 2021 where the Razorbacks won 7-0 in Fayetteville. Friday’s game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at Razorback Field. Broadcast details have not yet been announced. List Arkansas Basketball: Postgame twitter reactions to Hogs season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

