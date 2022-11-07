Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 13 Indiana pulls away to defeat Morehead State
Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 13 Indiana cruise to an 88-53 victory
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
Jalen Hood-Schifino Complements Johnson, Adds Dimension Indiana Lacked Last Year
The pressure was on Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson to perform at a high level on a nightly basis last season, but the addition of five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino adds another layer to the Indiana offense this time around.
Indiana Cruises Past Morehead State 88-53 Despite Slow Start in Season Opener
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener.
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis
Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
Nets undergoing remarkable statistical turnaround since Kyrie Irving suspension
The Nets have quickly turned themselves into the top rated defense in the league since Kyrie Irving was suspended, as the team has turned things around.
College Football Playoff, Rose Bowl continue negotiations as expansion looms
What we know is that the College Football Playoff is set for expansion. What we don't know is when, in part because of where the Rose Bowl fits into the picture. While the playoff field will expand no later than the 2026 season, the process can go ahead a few years ahead of schedule if all the bowl ...
Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises Past Vermont in Season Opener
Indiana's women's basketball team opened its regular season with authority on Tuesday, shutting down Vermont 86-49 at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers were led by freshman Yarden Garzon, who scored 19 points with five three-pointers.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
The McMahon era begins tonight in the PMAC with the Tigers looking to start things off on the right foot.
Longtime NFL assistant coach lands head coaching gig with USFL's Breakers
Longtime NFL assistant coach John DeFilippo landed his first head coaching gig on Thursday when the USFL gave him the New Orleans Breakers job.
No. 5 Tennessee looks to bounce back in meeting with Missouri
Fifth-ranked Tennessee will try to rebound from a punishing setback when it squares off with Missouri in Southeastern Conference play
Razorbacks to host Missouri State in first round of NCAA Tournament
Arkansas soccer will be hosting Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Razorbacks have some history on their side when it comes to postseason play. Not only will this be the fifth season that the Razorbacks have hosted an NCAA Tournament game and the ninth season they’ve made the tournament since 2013, but they’re also 6-0 in postseason home games all-time. The Razorbacks (11-3-4) are a No. 3 seed in their side of the bracket, and if they win on Friday will play either Ohio State or Bucknell in the second round. Arkansas is looking to get back in action after a tough 1-1 (5-4 penalties) loss to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri State (12-6-2) will be a tough first round test, though, as they defeated Murray State 1-0 to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship and book their ticket into the big dance. Arkansas and Missouri State last played in February of 2021 where the Razorbacks won 7-0 in Fayetteville. Friday’s game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at Razorback Field. Broadcast details have not yet been announced. List Arkansas Basketball: Postgame twitter reactions to Hogs season opener
Comments / 0