ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU hosts final 'In the Round' speaker event Thursday

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The final ‘In the Round’ speaker series that highlights the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists will be held Thursday at Bowling Green State University.

The free event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 1001 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, and will feature a presentation by Native American metalsmith Pat Pruitt titled I 'm way funnier online: A reality check of technology and Native Art .

A contemporary artist of Laguna, Chiricahua Apache and Anglo descent, Mr. Pruitt is known for his cutting-edge work that uses innovative materials, design and fabrication techniques. He first learned jewelry-making by studying with Laguna jewelers who gave him a foundation in traditional materials such as silver, copper and traditional techniques including repoussé.

For more information, go to BGSU.edu/In-The-Round .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy