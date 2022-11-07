BGSU hosts final 'In the Round' speaker event Thursday

BOWLING GREEN — The final ‘In the Round’ speaker series that highlights the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists will be held Thursday at Bowling Green State University.

The free event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 1001 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, and will feature a presentation by Native American metalsmith Pat Pruitt titled I 'm way funnier online: A reality check of technology and Native Art .

A contemporary artist of Laguna, Chiricahua Apache and Anglo descent, Mr. Pruitt is known for his cutting-edge work that uses innovative materials, design and fabrication techniques. He first learned jewelry-making by studying with Laguna jewelers who gave him a foundation in traditional materials such as silver, copper and traditional techniques including repoussé.

For more information, go to BGSU.edu/In-The-Round .