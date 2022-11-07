Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma Friends Were ‘Chopped In Half At Their Waist’ Before Dumped In River, Victim's Mother Says
Although a person of interest is in custody in Florida, no one has been charged with the grisly quadruple murder of Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks, and brothers Billy and Mark Chastain of Okmulgee. The mystery continues surrounding four friends in Oklahoma whose dismembered bodies were found in a river. Four...
Mom, 37, shared bizarre posts about ‘demonic’ son, 5, & his ‘death attacks’ days before his body found in suitcase
A FUGITIVE mom posted a bizarre message on social media just days before her five-year-old son's body was found stuffed in a suitcase, it has been reported. Police have launched an urgent search for Dejaune Anderson, who is on-the-run after being accused of murder following her son's tragic death. The...
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Texas man reportedly shoots, kills man who assaulted his mother
And this week's top stories.
Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet
A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say
One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.Read it at Reuters
Mom Answers Teen Daughter's 911 Call During Armed Robbery
A mom working at an emergency dispatch center answered a distress call from a familiar voice.
Pair Who Preyed On Gay Men Stabbed Iowa Teacher As His Daughter Slept In Next Room
On February 13, 1988, 17-year-old Jennifer Eaton woke up and found her home in Des Moines, Iowa in a disarray, which was unusual. Her father, Franklin “Ken” Eaton, a 41-year-old public school teacher, kept their apartment spotless. But not today. Plants were knocked over, cassette tapes were in...
Complex
Video Shows Teen Knocking Himself Out by Slamming Into Window While Robbing Louis Vuitton Store
A suspect attempting to burglarize a Louis Vuitton store knocked himself out before he could even escape the premises. Footage of the incident shows two people snatching handbags from the wall and pulling them from their security tags and seemingly just waltzing out of the store as security looks on. In another angle from the store’s security camera, another thief—who TMZ has identified as being 17-years-old—also tries to make a run for it before slamming into a huge window and knocking himself unconscious.
Hearts Break As 'Millions' Ignore St. Bernard Left to Die in Hit and Run
More than 7 million people have watched the viral TikTok video, one user said: "THE SADNESS IN HER EYES IM SOBBING."
NYC Gang Preying On LGBTQ+ Community, Two Men Killed
A New York City gang has raised fears among the LGBTQ+ community following the deaths of two men, RadarOnline.com has learned. A group of two to three men is at the center of attacks that are targeting the community. The gang is suspected of luring victims from nightclubs and bars in the Hell's Kitchen district, drugging them, and then robbing them — even using victims' own cellphones as means to drain their bank accounts. However, no arrests or charges have been brought against the suspects. 33-Year-old John Umberger, a political consultant from Washington D.C., and Julio Ramirez, 25, both went...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2