One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.Read it at Reuters

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO