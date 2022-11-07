ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A meteor entered Earth's atmosphere on Friday night and possibly crashed into the home of an unsuspecting Nevada County cattle rancher. According to KCRA , the "bright ball of light" hurling towards the " middle of nowhere " was seen by many Californians. Spectators were able to obtain photo and video of the supposed meteor that detailed the object falling towards the ground. Viewers can see mere remnants left of the home in footage obtained by KCRA.

Homeowner Dustin Procita mentioned that his property encompasses very quiet land in the country "where cattle graze." He was sitting on the couch listening to music when the meteor hit his porch.

"I heard a big bang," Procita shared with KCRA , "I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames."

KCRA noted that the blaze soon consumed the entire house. Procita was able to get out safely and save one of two dogs in the home with him at the time of the fire. After several hours of fighting, Penn Valley Fire Department firefighters were able to contain the fire before more damage was done to the surrounding area. Nevada County authorities continue to investigate the meteor as a possible cause of the fire.

KBOS B95

