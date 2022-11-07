ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady's 'Tremendous' Accomplishment

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idRFq_0j1xDmkK00

Bill Belichick used the words 'tremendous,' 'phenomenal,' and 'amazing' when describing Tom Brady's legacy.

FOXBORO — Time heals all wounds, and Bill Belichick is in a place where he can pay tribute to his former quarterback as opposed to avoiding discussing a player who isn’t on the current roster .

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to enhance his legacy, and on Sunday he became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards and the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with nine seconds left in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The feat, which combines his regular season and postseason yard totals, is a testimony to his legacy and longevity. While appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning, Belichick admired the accomplishment.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom,” Belichick said. “A real credit to everything about him, his longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment. I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard, just very good at what he does. That’s an amazing stat.”

No one appreciates football history more than Belichick and from the sound of it, he is very impressed with Brady's achievements.

Brady’s in his third season with the Buccaneers and continues to carve his name in the NFL record books. On Sunday, he also completed his 43rd career fourth-quarter comeback. That tied quarterback Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

When it comes to passing, Brady leads all quarterbacks in league history with 87,067 regular season passing yards. Only Drew Brees has exceeded the 80,000-yard mark. In the playoffs, it’s not close. Brady has 13,049 career passing yards. Manning has the second most with 7,339.

“I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. It must be a long way,” Belichick said. “I don’t know how many miles, I have no idea, but that’s a great accomplishment.”

When told 100,000 is 56.8 miles, Belichick responded, “Jeez. Can you imagine?”

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles, and 16 division titles over Brady's 20 seasons in New England from 2000 to 2019, establishing the greatest dynasty in professional sports. While the quarterback and coach didn't part on the best terms when Brady signed with the Bucs in 2020 free agency, the two of them have been more complimentary of their accomplishments than usual as of late.

In fact, just last week the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.

Brady responded with some lavish praise for his former head coach.

"A remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career," Brady said. "In as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award. He’s been an amazing coach that I got to play for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard, and he’s incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it."

This likely won’t be the last time we hear these two legends heap praise for each other as they finish off their Hall-of-Fame careers.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hit Tom Brady With An Ultimatum

Tom and Gisele are in the midst of a divorce. If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about Kadarius Toney after his debut

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted little time getting new WR Kadarius Toney involved in the offensive game plan after they traded to acquire him from the New York Giants. Not only did Toney get his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9, but he was also targeted on the first play of the game, making a two-yard reception. He actually recorded more receiving yards on that one play than he did in his two games played with the Giants earlier this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady over latest milestone

Tom Brady achieved yet another milestone during his team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Bill Belichick seems genuinely happy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star. Brady eclipsed 100,000 yards passing in the regular season and playoffs combined while leading the Bucs to a 16-13 win....
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady still watches the Patriots every week

BOSTON -- Things did not end well between Tom Brady and the Patriots. Just two years ago, it seemed like the quarterback couldn't get out of New England and away from Bill Belichick fast enough.But now Brady can't stop singing the praises of his old club and his former head coach. During this week's "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady admitted that he still watches Patriots games every week. He also went out of his way to give Belichick even more praise for a career milestone that the head coach hit a couple of weeks ago.Brady hit a pretty big milestone himself...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy