Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet
A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
I walked on all fours & barked after being raised by wild dogs from the age of three when parents locked me outside
WHEN seven-year-old Oxana was discovered living in a dog kennel, authorities were horrified by the appalling conditions her alcoholic parents had left her to live in. But when the young girl crawled out of the pen on all fours and could only speak through barks it was like nothing they’d ever seen before.
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
TODAY.com
After a 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a shelter, two best friends took her in
When 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix Annie was surrendered, she wasn't in the best shape. She barely ate and walked. The vet said she likely had only one month to live. Then, her life changed when she was taken in by her new foster family: best friends and roommates Lauren...
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’
‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'
A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Comments / 6