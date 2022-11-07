Read full article on original website
Benton County Sheriff's Office to participate in 28th annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office, as well as the City of Corvallis Police Department and Oregon State University Public Safety, will participate in the 28th annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. A news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office says that 'Shop with a Cop'...
Linn County Sheriff's Office 'is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits'
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan released a statement Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure 114. "Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114," Duncan said in the release on social media, "which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety."
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards
EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death
EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
Three important measures on this year's ballot
Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
'If it's 8:00, it's too late': Lane County Elections urges voters to get ballots in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Election officials are working diligently to ensure your voice is heard. We had the chance this morning to visit the Lane County Elections offices to get an update on the process underway. 66,000 ballots are expected to be received today alone, as voters head to...
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
Pac 12 Football: Lanning inherits University of Washington rivalry
EUGENE, Ore. — As a first-year head coach, Dan Lanning has had to inherit a lot of things that come along with being the coach of the Oregon Ducks - like rivalries. And it doesn't take long to find out the rivalry against Washington is just as big - if not bigger - than the one against Oregon State.
Oregon State women's basketball ekes out win against Hawaii
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After an NIT appearance last season, Oregon State women’s basketball enters this season hoping to make the bigger dance. The Beavers opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, with Noelle Mannen making the decisive free throw in the final second. Freshman Lily Hansford...
Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks’ freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
Women's Basketball: Oregon's Basham out several weeks with injury
EUGENE, Ore. — The injury bug strikes the University of Oregon women's basketball team once again. Just weeks after the Ducks announced Sedona Prince would miss the full season, one of their promising freshmen goes down with an injury. Forward Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury late in the...
Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
Wayne Tinkle challenges team at halftime in comeback win over Tulsa
The Ducks and Beavers basketball teams all won their season openers on Monday. Of the four, the Oregon State men needed a victory the most. Last year they went 3 and 28 and lost their last 18 games. When the Beavers trailed Tulsa 44-28 at halftime, dread once again filled...
OSU set to face Plummer once again
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State will look to bounce back this weekend in Pac-12 football when the Beavers host Cal, a team that's led by a familiar foe. OSU faced Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer last season when he was with Purdue. Plummer finished that game with 313 yards,...
