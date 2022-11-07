ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Linn County Sheriff's Office 'is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits'

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan released a statement Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure 114. "Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114," Duncan said in the release on social media, "which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety."
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death

EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Three important measures on this year's ballot

Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Pac 12 Football: Lanning inherits University of Washington rivalry

EUGENE, Ore. — As a first-year head coach, Dan Lanning has had to inherit a lot of things that come along with being the coach of the Oregon Ducks - like rivalries. And it doesn't take long to find out the rivalry against Washington is just as big - if not bigger - than the one against Oregon State.
SEATTLE, WA
KCBY

Oregon State women's basketball ekes out win against Hawaii

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After an NIT appearance last season, Oregon State women’s basketball enters this season hoping to make the bigger dance. The Beavers opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, with Noelle Mannen making the decisive free throw in the final second. Freshman Lily Hansford...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks’ freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Women's Basketball: Oregon's Basham out several weeks with injury

EUGENE, Ore. — The injury bug strikes the University of Oregon women's basketball team once again. Just weeks after the Ducks announced Sedona Prince would miss the full season, one of their promising freshmen goes down with an injury. Forward Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury late in the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

OSU set to face Plummer once again

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State will look to bounce back this weekend in Pac-12 football when the Beavers host Cal, a team that's led by a familiar foe. OSU faced Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer last season when he was with Purdue. Plummer finished that game with 313 yards,...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy