Washington, DC

Daily Mail

How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans

White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
The Independent

Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation

Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
PennLive.com

The midterms will see a number of nonreligious candidates – but why is it so hard for atheists to get voted into Congress? | Opinion

The midterm elections are likely to return to Congress elected representatives who hold a range of religious beliefs. But while self-identified Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus currently rub shoulders in the corridors of power, one group is noticeably absent: atheists. And despite a growing number of openly nonreligious candidates running for office, it remains difficult for atheists to get a foothold in Congress.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Christians Are Wrong to Suggest America Was Founded on Christian Beliefs

I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
TheDailyBeast

We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage

During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
Inna D

What being a "Christian nation" means for Americans

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
AOL Corp

Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
jewishbusinessnews.com

1 Million Jews Worldwide Expected to Take Part in 2022 Shabbat Project

The 10th annual Shabbat Project will take place this coming weekend over the Shabbat of November 11-12, 2022. The project’s organizers hope to see one million Jews around the world from Australia to Israel, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Monaco, to the United States, Canada, Argentina, Guatemala and Chile, take part in Sabbath observances in one form or another.
