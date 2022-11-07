Read full article on original website
Florida activists group worries for transgender youth future as state bans gender-affirming treatment
LBGTQ activist groups are concerned for Florida’s trans-youth after two Florida medical boards’ decision last week in Buena Vista to ban gender-affirming therapies for minors. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Friday to finalize rules banning gender-affirming health care for minors...
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
Midterm Election 2022: A recap of the night
Voters in Florida joined counterparts in the other 49 states and U.S. territories for Tuesday’s midterm election. WUWF’s Dave Dunwoody reports.
Florida GOP gains four state senate seats
Florida Republicans gained four seats in the state Senate on Tuesday, ousting two incumbents as Democrats were eclipsed in the midterm elections up and down the ballot. The general election marked Florida voters’ first opportunity to cast ballots in newly drawn state House and Senate seats, the result of the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Nicole expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along SE Florida coast
This article was updated at 11 a.m. Monday. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall along the southeast coast of Florida later this week. The 11 a.m. track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm potentially coming ashore near West Palm Beach late Wednesday...
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats
Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday. As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.
The mid-term elections are underway. Here's what's going on in Northwest Florida
For information about local races and referendums click here. For information about state and federal races and amendments click here. Patton 'grateful' for support as she wins City Council District 6 race. Allison Patton has won the the run-off race against incumbent Ann Hill for City of Pensacola District 6.
Nicole forecast to make Florida landfall as a hurricane this evening
As of 7 am this morning, Tropical Storm Nicole is located east of the Bahamas moving westward at 13 mph. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to increase along the Florida Atlantic coast this morning and will continue spread across the Peninsula this afternoon and evening. Nicole is forecast to make landfall late this evening in SE Florida as a hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. Along with increasing winds through this evening, dangerous storm surge up to 5 feet is possible into the overnight hours.
DeSantis dominates in winning second term
Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term Tuesday and further cemented his conservative imprint on the state, amid growing speculation that he will run for the White House in two years. With First Lady Casey DeSantis at his side, DeSantis appeared before a boisterous crowd at the Tampa Convention...
Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
