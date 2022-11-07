Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook
The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
WLOX
Ken Newburger gives update of medical marijuana access in Mississippi
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
mageenews.com
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
Daily Mississippian
UM only MS public university to see enrollment increase
With a record freshman class totaling 4,480, Ole Miss’ enrollment has increased 5.1% since fall semester 2021, passing all other public universities in the state. On Nov. 2, the Institution of Higher Learning released the enrollment data for Mississippi’s public universities. Ole Miss stands out on the list as the only university with a positive increase compared to fall 2021.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
How well do you know Mississippi’s candidates?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some people are calling Tuesday’s General Election one of the most important elections. “It’s critically important. This is one of the most important elections in our life, and this is how we make change. This is how we determine the quality and the standard of our life in this country. And […]
wwno.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WTOK-TV
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
Bennie Thompson re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Second District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. Thompson defeated Republican Brian Flowers in the race. He previously defeated Flowers in the same race in 2020. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and he is a […]
WLOX
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022 General Election. Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi. Are you registered? If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed...
WLBT
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
