Mississippi State

NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook

The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
mageenews.com

AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

UM only MS public university to see enrollment increase

With a record freshman class totaling 4,480, Ole Miss’ enrollment has increased 5.1% since fall semester 2021, passing all other public universities in the state. On Nov. 2, the Institution of Higher Learning released the enrollment data for Mississippi’s public universities. Ole Miss stands out on the list as the only university with a positive increase compared to fall 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How well do you know Mississippi’s candidates?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some people are calling Tuesday’s General Election one of the most important elections. “It’s critically important. This is one of the most important elections in our life, and this is how we make change. This is how we determine the quality and the standard of our life in this country. And […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
SULPHUR, LA

