Michigan voters approve amendment adding reproductive rights to state constitution
DETROIT – Michigan voters have adopted an amendment to the state constitution enshrining abortion rights, according to a call from The Associated Press. The vote effectively scraps a 1931 ban on the procedure that could have taken effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The...
Ohio Republicans build on supermajority with unconstitutional state legislative district maps
There’s a new chapter in Ohio’s redistricting saga after Republicans picked up even more seats in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate using district maps that were ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio’s voter preference over the past 10 years splits about 54% Republican and 46%...
Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election
Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
Ohio Republicans sweep races for statewide executive offices
Every Republican statewide executive officeholder in Ohio won his bid for re-election in a full sweep of the executive offices; governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defeated the Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.
Nearly three-quarters of Ohio voters say 'yes' on a pair of constitutional amendments
Voters overwhelmingly approved two constitutional amendments — one dealing with cash bail, and the other clarifying who can vote in local elections. Both Issues 1 and 2 were approved by more than three-quarters of voters. Issue 1 will allow judges and courts to use public safety as a factor...
Here are results from several key Northeast Ohio and statewide races in the 2022 midterm election
Voters across Ohio cast their ballots in this year's midterm election. Here's a rundown of results from several major races.
RSV, flu and COVID-19? Northeast Ohio doctors say they're worried about a 'tripledemic'
Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, thrive in colder weather because people move indoors where droplets from sneezing or coughing can spread more easily. But it's been relatively warm recently in Northeast Ohio, and those viruses are spreading more than normal, doctors said. That spread combined with...
Amid inflation, voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
Expert hired by retired Ohio teachers concerned special audit of pension fund isn't out yet
The pensions expert hired by retired teachers to look into the State Teachers Retirement System said he’s growing concerned about a special audit announced last year by the state auditor — which still hasn’t been released. Ted Siedle does forensic investigations of pensions, and found STRS massively...
