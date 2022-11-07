ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

wksu.org

Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio Republicans sweep races for statewide executive offices

Every Republican statewide executive officeholder in Ohio won his bid for re-election in a full sweep of the executive offices; governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defeated the Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.
OHIO STATE

