5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
sent-trib.com
Women’s Club holds holiday art & craft show in BG
Women’s Club of Bowling Green will present its 18th Annual Holiday Art & Craft Show on Saturday, at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., from 9 a.m.-3:00 p.m. More than 35 vendors will offer seasonal and holiday items including home décor, jewelry, quilted items, handmade soaps, handmade wood items and beauty products, among others.
sent-trib.com
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
sent-trib.com
Take a Storybook Walk at Grounds for Thought
The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.
sent-trib.com
Reel Opinions presents ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
PERRYSBURG — On Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., Way Public Library and WGTE present The U.S. and the Holocaust. Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition and supported by its historical resources, this series examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and race laws in the American south.
Beacon
Hal and Diane Hawk to host free Veterans Day Lunch at Jet Express
For the second year, Crown Battery and Hal and Diane Hawk want to honor local veterans with a free Veterans Day Lunch. Any veteran and a family member or friend can enjoy a free meal provided by the heralded Bistro 163 in Port Clinton. The Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Jet Express Island Port Bar & Grill by the Port Clinton drawbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee, Kapnick Orchards, to Celebrate Vets with Apple Butter Treat
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee will host a celebration drive-thru event for our Lenawee County Veterans on Veterans Day, by handing out free apple butter from a local orchard. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you...
13abc.com
African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
sent-trib.com
Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
sent-trib.com
Owens stages ‘All in the Timing’
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will present the fall student production of “All in the Timing” by David Ives this week. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts Theatre, 7270 Biniker Drive.
wlen.com
2022 Community Christmas Tree Installation Planned for Nov. 10
Adrian, MI – The Community Christmas Tree on the front lawn of the Lenawee County Courthouse…in Adrian…is scheduled to be put in place on Thursday. A few days before the tree is cut, transported, and secured in place for the holiday season, organizer Jim Berryman thanked the people who donated their time and resources…
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
toledocitypaper.com
Placing Bets with Ramona Collins
Female jazz vocalist Ramona Col- lins has been performing in Toledo for 54 years. Collins joined the music scene through her mother, Alice (Collins) Carter’s influence. Her mother was a jazz singer and pianist who encouraged her daughter to sing to overcome her. shyness. Although recently retired from her...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Community Health Center offers Preventative Care Incentive Program
Wood County Community Health Center is offering a preventative care incentive program. Preventative health screenings are important to maintain or improve a person’s quality of life and prevent disability and even premature death. Theses screenings can help the patient’s medical provider to recognize any early stage health changes and use available treatments to improve longevity and quality of life.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
Food truck owner brings community together with free meals on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels in Toledo, said when he was younger, unemployment became an ongoing burden for him. He started working at a factory, but for 11 years, he was missing out on his passion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to become...
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
WTOL-TV
'Toys, trains and candy canes': Here's what you can expect at the BG Holiday Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is just around the corner: whether you're there in person or watching a live broadcast, here's what you can expect from the 67th annual event. With the holiday season ramping up, celebrations will be underway in downtown Bowling Green...
