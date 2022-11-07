The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO