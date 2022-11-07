ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Talking Texas Podcast: Huge opportunity ahead against TCU

This week on the Talking Texas podcast hosted by Horns247’s Hudson Standish we’re talking Texas football ahead of the Longhorns matchup against undefeated TCU with Horns247’s Mike Roach. Hudson and Mike break down the Horns matchup against the Toads, discuss the biggest recruiting weekend of the year, and make picks against the spread.
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
