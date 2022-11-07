Victory! Tom Brady Wins Intense Game For The First Time After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

mega

A win for football and a loss for Hollywood's former it-couple.

Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-minute victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 6, sealing the team's first win since the quarterback finalized his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following 13 years of marriage.

During the final stressful seconds of the home game, Brady threw a 60-yard touchdown to close out the clock with a 16-13 win — giving the Buccaneers a 4-5 record on the season thus far.

INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULES

The much-needed victory comes after the estranged duo's longtime marriage seemingly ended in part because of the 45-year-old's commitment to his career and lack of effort towards his wife and their two children — Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9. (Brady also shares son John , 15, with former flame Bridget Moynahan .)

Brady's performance on the field has statistically been the worst of his 23-season career, leading many critics to believe it has had something to do with the demise of his relationship with Bündchen .

TOM BRADY ADMITS THAT HAVING GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE 'PLAY OUT IN FRONT OF A LOT OF PEOPLE' WAS ADDED CHALLENGE

Though the legendary athlete "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents ," according to a source, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, grew tired of begging "over and over" for her ex-husband to "be more present" with their family, as Brady simply "wasn't hearing what she was saying."

As rumors began to circulate of a potential split between the two, it was believed that the gorgeous Brazilian model gave her parter an ultimatum: "either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," spilled a source.

Meanwhile, Brady appeared to give his response via his "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray " podcast, hastily shutting down claims he would end his career mid-season.

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future ," the father-of-three — who initially stepped away from the sport toward the end of the 2021-2022 season — said last month. "There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that."

After a long and difficult effort to keep their relationship at ease, the celebrity couple officially confirmed their divorce on Friday, October 28 — but at least Brady was finally able to win with his true love, football.