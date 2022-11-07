ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Victory! Tom Brady Wins Intense Game For The First Time After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40h7kr_0j1x9RTi00
mega

A win for football and a loss for Hollywood's former it-couple.

Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-minute victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 6, sealing the team's first win since the quarterback finalized his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following 13 years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymiZJ_0j1x9RTi00
mega

During the final stressful seconds of the home game, Brady threw a 60-yard touchdown to close out the clock with a 16-13 win — giving the Buccaneers a 4-5 record on the season thus far.

INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULES

The much-needed victory comes after the estranged duo's longtime marriage seemingly ended in part because of the 45-year-old's commitment to his career and lack of effort towards his wife and their two children — Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9. (Brady also shares son John , 15, with former flame Bridget Moynahan .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZJa8_0j1x9RTi00
mega

Brady's performance on the field has statistically been the worst of his 23-season career, leading many critics to believe it has had something to do with the demise of his relationship with Bündchen .

TOM BRADY ADMITS THAT HAVING GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE 'PLAY OUT IN FRONT OF A LOT OF PEOPLE' WAS ADDED CHALLENGE

Though the legendary athlete "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents ," according to a source, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, grew tired of begging "over and over" for her ex-husband to "be more present" with their family, as Brady simply "wasn't hearing what she was saying."

As rumors began to circulate of a potential split between the two, it was believed that the gorgeous Brazilian model gave her parter an ultimatum: "either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," spilled a source.

Meanwhile, Brady appeared to give his response via his "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray " podcast, hastily shutting down claims he would end his career mid-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRUZv_0j1x9RTi00
mega

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future ," the father-of-three — who initially stepped away from the sport toward the end of the 2021-2022 season — said last month. "There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that."

After a long and difficult effort to keep their relationship at ease, the celebrity couple officially confirmed their divorce on Friday, October 28 — but at least Brady was finally able to win with his true love, football.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
RadarOnline

Battle Over Brady! Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan's Drama Over NFL Legend EXPOSED As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, have come a long way in their relationship but not without some intense drama in the past, RadarOnline.com can confirm as rumors swirl that he and the Brazilian supermodel are headed for divorce. Moynahan and Brady have a complicated backstory — the two were romantically linked back in 2004 when both of their careers were soaring. She was starring in Sex & The City and he was bringing his A-game as quarterback for the New England Patriots.By December 2006, however, they called it quits, and he started dating Bündchen. Just...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused

Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie

Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Who Gets The House? Construction Resumes On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Mega-Mansion Days After Exes Settle $400 Million Divorce

Construction is back in full swing at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, more than a dozen construction workers were seen arriving at the exes' ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island property on Monday.The pictures also showed a large crane, which had been on standby since construction halted last month, being moved to the back of the lot where a luxurious infinity pool and spa will be created, and nearly 20 vehicles parked on Tom and Gisele's land.The NFL quarterback, 45, and...
Rolling Stone

Post-Split Tom Brady Wears the Pants in His New (Business) Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Tom Brady may have just split from his supermodel wife Giselle Bundchen, but the Super Bowl champ is throwing his hat (and pants) back in the fashion ring. The NFL star — and apparent Ron DeSantis texting pal — has unveiled his latest product drop for his Brady Brand clothing collection. Brady’s namesake apparel brand launched in January, with a line of hats, golfing gear, training wear and athleisure-style pieces. The latest release introduces Brady’s “All Day Comfort Jogger,” a...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries longtime girlfriend Tiffany Roy

Former NFL player Michael Oher has scored a different kind of touchdown. Oher, whose hard-earned path to football glory was depicted in Michael Lewis’ best-selling book and film “The Blind Side,” wed his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy, in a lavish ceremony on Saturday. The pair’s nuptials took place in Nashville, Tenn., and was attended by 200-plus people, according to People. Taking to Instagram Tuesday, Oher, 36, shared a photo alongside Roy at the altar. “Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate,” Oher captioned the post. “My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Fans compare Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after Astros win

Kate Upton celebrated husband Justin Verlander as the Houston Astros took home a second World Series title over the weekend. Now, baseball fans are comparing Upton and Verlander’s relationship to another famous sports couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by 4-1 on 5 November, the 30-year-old Sports Illustrated model interrupted her husband’s post-game interview to celebrate his World Series win. When asked by retired baseball player David Ortiz if her husband should retire or play one more season, Upton showed her support for her husband’s career.“I love watching my husband do what he...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals His Daughter Vivian, 9, Is Helping Him Find ‘Peace of Mind’ Amid Divorce

Tom Brady revealed he’s been finding a lot of happiness with his daughter Vivian as he goes through his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, opened up about how his little girl, 9, has been helping him in a new episode of his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast on Monday, November 7. Besides opening up about how she helps him find “peace of mind,” Tom also admitted that Vivian is his “number one cheerleader,” and he’s clearly happy to have his daughter’s support.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

151K+
Followers
4K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy