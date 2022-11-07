ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Destroys California Man's Home

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NR0tM_0j1x9Jf800
Photo: Getty Images

A meteor entered Earth's atmosphere on Friday night and possibly crashed into the home of an unsuspecting Nevada County cattle rancher. According to KCRA , the "bright ball of light" hurling towards the " middle of nowhere " was seen by many Californians. Spectators were able to obtain photo and video of the supposed meteor that detailed the object falling towards the ground. Viewers can see mere remnants left of the home in footage obtained by KCRA.

Homeowner Dustin Procita mentioned that his property encompasses very quiet land in the country "where cattle graze." He was sitting on the couch listening to music when the meteor hit his porch.

"I heard a big bang," Procita shared with KCRA , "I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames."

KCRA noted that the blaze soon consumed the entire house. Procita was able to get out safely and save one of two dogs in the home with him at the time of the fire. After several hours of fighting, Penn Valley Fire Department firefighters were able to contain the fire before more damage was done to the surrounding area. Nevada County authorities continue to investigate the meteor as a possible cause of the fire.

Comments / 153

Jiffy Lube
2d ago

Me and a group of friends saw a huge flaming ball flying thru the night sky in Oklahoma once. It’s was a trip to see. Never seen anything like it before or since.

Reply(1)
24
Julie E
2d ago

So sorry for the loss of your dog and your house. I hope someone started a GoFundMe page for you, to help your recover. ❤️

Reply(12)
41
don mendez
2d ago

He did win the lottery. meteors are worth a lot of money. unfortunately he lost his dog and house. I hope they do a follow up.

Reply
32
Related
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
Ingram Atkinson

Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times

Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
FAIRFIELD, ME
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
946
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy