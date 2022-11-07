ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

3 $150K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

By Chip Brewster
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

ILLINOIS — Once again the Powerball jackpot, now nearing $2 billion , went without a winner on Saturday, however eight lucky Illinoisans now have tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars.

To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular white ball numbers plus the red Powerball: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20 for the Powerball. The aforementioned eight all missed it by one number, getting four of the five regular numbers plus the Powerball.

Here is where all eight tickets were sold and their corresponding winnings:

$150,000 Circle K 3507 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL
$150,000 Express Lane 199 Route 84 N. Cordova, IL
$150,000 Illinois Lottery Website n/a
$50,000 Casey’s 908 W. Carpenter St. Jerseyville, IL
$50,000 D G Food & Liquor Mart 2027 Ogden Ave. Downers Grove, IL
$50,000 Hucks 3300 Broadway St. Mount Vernon, IL
$50,000 Hucks 3300 Broadway St. Mount Vernon, IL
$50,000 MJ7 Oil Corporation 901 Sheridan Rd. Winthrop Harbor, IL

The difference between the nine winners whose prize is $50,000 and the three who can claim a $150,000 prize? The “Power Play.” They each paid $1 more to multiply a potential non-jackpot winning ticket which, in the case of this drawing, tripled the amount.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 40 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The previous drawing saw three $100k and nine $50k winners in Illinois

What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 258 million people of lottery ticket buying age, 18 and older. That means every single person in the U.S. would need to buy at least one ticket, and every one of those tickets would have to have different numbers, for one person to even have a chance at winning the jackpot.

The next drawing is set for Monday with the current jackpot of $1.9 billion, though that could grow as more tickets are sold.

2short Shorty
2d ago

I’m so happy for them! I would love to see sooo many people win like hundreds of people at least win 1 million a piece that actually would be amazing!!!

WCIA

WCIA

