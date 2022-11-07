Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for theft, criminal damage to property in Albany
The Albany Police Department would like the community’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Phillip Luckey. Luckey is wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle. He stands 6’0 and weighs 279 pounds. Last seen on the 100 block of...
Police: Man wanted for criminal damage and theft
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 44-year-old Austin Ray Sumner. He is wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle. Sumner was last seen near 1044 US HWY #19 in...
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm
The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black...
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
GBI: Arrest made for murder investigation in Grady County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, November 8th, into a murder investigation. A deceased female was found inside a residence on Swap Creek Road, in Whigham. The Thomas County SWAT Team had been requested to assist Grady County in the...
Police: Missing Albany teen found safe
Albany missing teen has been located. Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Harmony Owens has been reported missing since November 8. Owens stands five-feet-three and weighs approximately 173 pounds. Police say she has a medium build, brown eyes, green hair...
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Albany Police during hours-long standoff
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A standoff that lasted several hours Saturday morning in Albany is over. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to a South Street address just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, officers were told by a man that...
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
