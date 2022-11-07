The flow has changed and it has brought a noticeable difference to our weather. With Nicole and an area of high pressure to our northeast interacting, a cooler, drier airmass is taking hold. The upper-level cloud shield from Nicole is bringing cloud cover to our area. However, the low levels have dried out and will become drier throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures are around 5 degrees above seasonal. East to northeasterly winds will blow around 10 to 20 MPH during the afternoon, relaxing to 5 to 10 MPH overnight. The drier airmass will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO