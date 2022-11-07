Read full article on original website
11/8 – Jeff Vorick’s “Hot Day With Changes Ahead” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
T day across South Mississippi. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s across much of the area. Easterly winds will become southerly near the coast at around 10 to 15 MPH. But, there is a change to the pattern. Tonight will have cooler lows around 60 with northeast winds of 5 to 10 MPH overnight.
11/9 – Jeff Vorick’s “Cooler” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The flow has changed and it has brought a noticeable difference to our weather. With Nicole and an area of high pressure to our northeast interacting, a cooler, drier airmass is taking hold. The upper-level cloud shield from Nicole is bringing cloud cover to our area. However, the low levels have dried out and will become drier throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures are around 5 degrees above seasonal. East to northeasterly winds will blow around 10 to 20 MPH during the afternoon, relaxing to 5 to 10 MPH overnight. The drier airmass will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s tonight.
11/8 – Brittany’s “Pleasant & Mild” Tuesday Night Forecast
Cooler temperatures are finally ahead! Tonight, they’ll bottom out more so toward the low 60’s as opposed to last nights upper 60’s. Beginning tomorrow, throughout the rest of the workweek, our daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 70’s. For now, we’re under the influence of high pressure and that’s giving us a northerly/easterly component to the winds, bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass to our area.
7th annual Restoration Summit Thursday at the Coast Convention Center
Purposeful restoration, that’s the theme of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s Restoration Summit this year. The free event offers the public a chance to learn about current restoration projects across the state as well as those that are on the horizon. Here to tell us more is...
I-10 at state line closed after one-vehicle accident, fire
Motorists heading toward Louisiana this morning be advised, there is a major accident on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cal Robertson said the one-vehicle accident was set of the bridge at the state line and the driver escaped without injury. The crash happened just before 6:45 a.m., which was went MDOT issued a traffic alert.
Mississippi sees high number of absentee votes
Election day is tomorrow, but some Mississippi residents have already cast their votes. The statewide election management system reported a total of more than 51,000 absentee ballots requested, around 51,000 absentee ballots sent, and a little more than 46,000 ballots received in the state for the 2022 general election. The...
Mike Ezell wins 4th Congressional Race
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says he’s getting a few days of post-campaign rest before heading up to Washington to assemble his staff. He’s taking over Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after winning last night’s election. He walked away with 74 percent of the vote. Democrat Johnny...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
2022 Midterm Election Results
South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
November is National Adoption Month
November is National Adoption Month, a time used to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families, and emphasize the value of youth engagement. According to Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth, there are 3,878 foster children in the state of Mississippi. While...
