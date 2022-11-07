ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Groups say all votes must be counted, prepare to fight against voter intimidation on Tuesday

On the eve of Election Day, a coalition of organizations declared that each ballot must be counted and that it won’t tolerate voter intimidation.    “Nearly 2 million Michiganders have exercised their constitutional right to vote by absentee ballot, and millions more eligible voters will go to the polls tomorrow on Election Day,” said Micheal Davis […] The post Groups say all votes must be counted, prepare to fight against voter intimidation on Tuesday appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
wliw.org

Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
COLORADO STATE
wliw.org

American Cities Rebuilding: Look to the Future with Conversations November 16-17

For the third year in a row, The WNET Group, home to New York’s PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21, and operator of New Jersey’s statewide public television network NJ PBS and NPR station WLIW-FM, will lead a nationwide discussion on how we can reimagine American cities for the future. Through two days of virtual conversations, American Cities Rebuilding 2022 will seek to uncover the bold steps to build better, more sustainable cities in a post-pandemic reality. To make the conversation truly national, American Cities Rebuilding 2022 delivers expanded insight by partnering with public media stations in New York, New Jersey, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, Miami and Atlanta.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
swmichigandining.com

DiBella’s Subs (Auburn Hills)

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Detroit area for work recently. It’s that time of year when I just get a lot of assignments on the road. It will be slowing back down pretty soon….hopefully. I was in Eastern Oakland County a few weeks ago...
AUBURN HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy