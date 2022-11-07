Read full article on original website
Injuries part of the reason why Miami’s offense has struggled mightily in 2022
Injuries have played a significant role in limiting the success of the Miami Hurricanes offense in 2022. Yes, we get it if that statement makes you roll your eyes, but this team has been hit hard by the injury bug at every position group—and that matters. Up to this...
Miami wideout Xavier Irvin announces Temple commitment
Class of 2023 wide receiver Xavier Irvin of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla., announced Wednesday that he had committed to Temple. The 5-11, 158-pound athlete is the 18th high school prospect – in addition to being the sixth Florida native and the sixth receiver type – to join Coach Stan Drayton’s first full-year recruiting class.
architectureartdesigns.com
Miami High-Rise Lifestyle – 3 Dream Condominiums To Consider
What is the city of your dreams? Is it Miami by any chance? Well, if it is, you have really good taste. Miami City is a fantastic choice for your next home city. Why? Well, there are just so many reasons that make Miami the perfect spot to become your next home. Let’s start off with the amazing beaches that you will have direct access to. Not enough? How about the craziest beach parties out there?
AdWeek
Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
fb101.com
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
bocaratontribune.com
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
NBC Miami
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
World
In Miami, Cuban American progressives promote civic engagement ahead of midterms
After canvassing recently during a voting registration drive ahead of the voter registration deadline for this year’s midterm elections, volunteers gathered at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami for a game of dominoes — the national pastime played by most Cubans. The game was hosted by a group...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise
MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
Washington Examiner
Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital
By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
Willie T’s Seafood Shack Opens in Fort Lauderdale
The 1,700 square-foot Fort Lauderdale location has 42 seats total – 26 indoor, 8 outdoor and 8 seats at the bar/lounge
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
Maria Elvira Salazar wins re-election in Miami
MIAMI -- After a pitched battle to flip a red seat blue, incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar managed to hold off challenger Annette Taddeo after a spirited contest.With 99 percent of the votes counted, Salazar had garnered 131,890, or 57 percent of the votes, to Taddeo, who had 98,322 or 42 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.The race for Florida's 27th Congressional District was marked by heavy political spending as both candidates took to television airwaves to pitch their candidate as being a Socialist.Salazar is a former Spanish-language TV journalist who won her first election in 2020, ousting Democrat Donna Shalala.
Click10.com
2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night
The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win
The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop
Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
