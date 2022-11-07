A Warren man faces a trial on eight charges after investigators say he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl. Josef Mayoras, 28, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday after a grand jury handed up a secret indictment charging him with four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of disseminating obscene material harmful to juveniles.

