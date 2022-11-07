Read full article on original website
Mom accused of leaving child alone, driving home high
A Grove City mom is facing charges after police say she left her child alone and came home high.
WFMJ.com
Grove City mom accused of DUI and leaving child home alone
A Grove City woman is scheduled to answer charges in court next month after police say they found her under the influence after leaving her seven-year-old daughter home alone. Police say they arrested 30-year-old Karlee Kovalchik at her Chestnut Street home on November 2. Responding to a request from Mercer...
WFMJ.com
Farmdale couple arrested on charges of child endangering and domestic violence
A Farmdale couple was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of child endangering and domestic violence. Dennis and Erica Williams, of Kinsman Township, were booked into the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly pushing their child's head under water in a bathtub. A woman called 911 after her daughter received messages...
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
Man accused of driving stolen car in Niles
Officers initiated a traffic stop with Parris Daniels, 22, of Youngstown after they realized that the vehicle he was driving was stolen.
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice about 2 p.m. on a North Side sidewalk.
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
WFMJ.com
Warren man secretly indicted for alleged rape of 12-year-old
A Warren man faces a trial on eight charges after investigators say he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl. Josef Mayoras, 28, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday after a grand jury handed up a secret indictment charging him with four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of disseminating obscene material harmful to juveniles.
Niles license plate reader helps find stolen car, 1 arrested
The truck was reported stolen out of Youngstown.
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
A man is in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday morning accused of murder.
Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the victim’s car in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.
‘What he’s done can never be undone:’ Teen sentenced for fatal shooting of 88-year-old Warren woman
Shamar Askew, 18, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment charging him with two counts of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.
Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
Suspect faces 2 charges after pulling knife on man: report
A man is facing two charges after he pulled a knife on a victim and threatened to cut him, according to a police report.
Gunshot sensor call leads to arrests in Youngstown
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men and found two guns while answering a gunshot sensor call on the South Side.
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Girard man in Columbus
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station.
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Warren mom claims father dropped toddler after she dumped dad's 'bag of weed'
Warren Police are investigating claims from a woman who told them that a man dropped their toddler on the ground because she emptied his bag of pot on the ground. According to a Police report, officers were called to investigate a domestic argument going on outside an apartment on Peace Ave. NW Monday night.
wtae.com
Charges dropped against contractor in Beaver County shooting
Charges have been dropped against a Beaver County contractor who was charged in a shooting. Wesley Deaderick had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Willie Dawkins. Investigators say the men got into an argument in Center Township about a home improvement project. Then, shots were fired....
