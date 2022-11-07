ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Grove City mom accused of DUI and leaving child home alone

A Grove City woman is scheduled to answer charges in court next month after police say they found her under the influence after leaving her seven-year-old daughter home alone. Police say they arrested 30-year-old Karlee Kovalchik at her Chestnut Street home on November 2. Responding to a request from Mercer...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Farmdale couple arrested on charges of child endangering and domestic violence

A Farmdale couple was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of child endangering and domestic violence. Dennis and Erica Williams, of Kinsman Township, were booked into the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly pushing their child's head under water in a bathtub. A woman called 911 after her daughter received messages...
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man secretly indicted for alleged rape of 12-year-old

A Warren man faces a trial on eight charges after investigators say he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl. Josef Mayoras, 28, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday after a grand jury handed up a secret indictment charging him with four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of disseminating obscene material harmful to juveniles.
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Charges dropped against contractor in Beaver County shooting

Charges have been dropped against a Beaver County contractor who was charged in a shooting. Wesley Deaderick had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Willie Dawkins. Investigators say the men got into an argument in Center Township about a home improvement project. Then, shots were fired....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy