Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Damaged Multiple Local Wine Bars. Here's How They're Faring.
Northern Sarasota County dodged the proverbial bullet from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. However, that was not the case in south county. I spoke with owners at several local wine bars to grasp how the storm affected them. Some were damaged extensively. Others, not so much. Either way, now is the time to show support for these great establishments:
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree assembly kicks off
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas in St. Armands Circle, even as warm breezes rustled the branches and ornaments of the shopping district’s new Christmas tree, which a crew assembled on Monday. While the first layers of the new 60-foot-high tree were being assembled, fluffed and...
Longboat Observer
Tickets on sale for Lawn Party by the Bay
Tickets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Lawn Party are on sale. The party will follow the same successful format but is being rebranded as the Lawn Party by the Bay. Although details of the Dec. 3 event are not yet finalized with the city of Sarasota for use of Ken Thompson Park, club president Michael Garey says there’s no reason to feel the new location is in jeopardy, so the party planning continues.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: November 10
Sergio Albuquerque captured this photo of a sand crab running along Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Longboat Observer
Estuary Program takes on comprehensive review of Sarasota Bay health
The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to the value of Sarasota Bay to the region and the value of keeping it clean and healthy. There are nearly 8,000 registered boats in Manatee and Sarasota counties;. More than 20,000 jobs are directly connected to bay-related activities;. Property value uplift...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties: Schools closed Thursday
Because of predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe operations, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Likewise, the city of Sarasota also announced that debris collection within its borders would be suspended. The county added:. Public...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands annual Holiday Night of Lights event canceled
Update: To ensure the annual tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will hold a brief ceremonial tree lighting at St. Armands Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Citing “restrictions” caused by the new Winter Spectacular event at St. Armands, Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, has announced that the annual Holiday Night of Lights, which was scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
Longboat Observer
Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
Longboat Observer
Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday
Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota's youth poet laureate named
The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate Awards Ceremony invited lovers of poetry to the Historic Asolo Theater at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art on Monday night to find out which of the six students would be the Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate. Hayley Peace, an 11th grader at Pine...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota's Veterans Day parade planned for Friday
One way or the other, Sarasota’s beloved Veterans Day Parade will march down Main Street on Friday. Depending on weather, though, the 10 a.m. event that normally proceeds from Osprey Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue might be smaller than usual. A decision on Friday's event is likely Thursday morning. “We...
941area.com
Find Scrumptious Thanksgiving Pies & Desserts at Bradenton & Sarasota Bakeries
Thanksgiving is a few days away. If you are the kind of person who loves to order things on time, you are in the right place. Most bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota are already taking orders for Thanksgiving in Sarasota. Whether you want a pie or cheesecake, you can always...
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Check Out This New Luxury Home in Lido Shores
Lido Shores is a home gawker’s dream, dotted with modern homes in both today’s styke and the iconic midcentury style of the Sarasota School of Architecture. In fact, the neighborhood continues to be a main destination for Architecture Sarasota’s three-day annual MOD Weekend, coming up this weekend, where design lovers can stroll through iconic homes such as the Zigzag, Umbrella and Hiss Studio houses.
US House District 15 race: Laurel Lee projected winner
Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn face off for U.S. House District 15. Catch the results here on WFLA.com.
