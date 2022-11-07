Read full article on original website
TAMUCC Preview: Aaliyah Patty, McKinzie Green
Texas A&M women's basketball's Aaliyah Patty and McKinzie Green preview the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
TAMUCC Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor previews the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
A&M Consolidated’s Goodwin, College Station’s Roberts signs with Texas A&M
The A&M Consolidated soccer team’s Ella Goodwin and the College Station track and field team’s Megan Roberts both signed scholarships with Texas A&M on Wednesday. Goodwin is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, helping them reach the 5A regional quarterfinals last season. Roberts finished seventh recently at...
Texas A&M volleyball team signs three recruits
The Texas A&M volleyball team signed Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson on Wednesday. Covell is a 6-foot setter and three-year starter at the NC Volleyball Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is ranked 97th nationally in the class of 2023 and made the 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Is this rock bottom?
Things are not going well for the Texas A&M and Auburn football teams. On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, the Opelika-Auburn News' Adam Cole joins to preview Texas A&M's matchup at Auburn.
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
Texas A&M women’s golf team signs two recruits
The Texas A&M women’s golf team signed Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry on Wednesday. Fernández García-Poggio, the younger sister of A&M senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio from Madrid, Spain, is the 25th-ranked amateur in the world. She has won five tournaments and finished in the top 10 19 times since 2021.
Texas A&M-UMass to kick at 11
Texas A&M’s football game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 will kick at 11 a.m. and be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday with the game on the SEC Network. UMass (1-7), which is an independent, will be at Arkansas State this Saturday.
Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville
Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
Texas A&M soccer team looks to come of age in Austin
A first-round loss at the Southeastern Conference tournament put the Texas A&M soccer team in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for a second straight season, but the Aggies not only made the tournament, they get to play rival Texas. The 16th-ranked Longhorns (14-2-4) and Aggies (9-6-5) will play at...
Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM
With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before. However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.
Texas A&M to face rejuvenated program Saturday night at Auburn
Before the season, many anticipated Auburn having an interim head football coach by the time it played Texas A&M. That indeed is the case, but few anticipated both teams would be struggling as much as they are. A&M and Auburn are each 3-6, including 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Blinn men's basketball team tops Lone Star-CyFair
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a big second half to beat Lone Star-CyFair 89-59 on Tuesday night at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore Marco Foster scored 23 points, and. The Buccaneers (2-1) will host the second annual Blue Bell Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn...
Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals
ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day. Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in...
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Thursday's Brazos Valley football capsules
Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. La Grange Leopards, Tigerland Stadium, 7 p.m. Thus far: Madisonville (6-4, 3-1 in 11-4A): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14. La Grange (5-5, 3-2 in 12-4A): Bellville 14-24; Columbus 7-44; La Vernia 37-27; Lago Vista 2-36; Splendora 38-7; Smithville 10-14; Caldwell 44-10; Giddings 38-14; Gonzales 50-18; Cuero 7-49.
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 10
London-based The Swingles, seven young a cappella singers recognized as masters of their craft, come to Rudder Theater (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) for a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday, Dec. 1 as part of OPAS’ 50th anniversary season. Tickets: Call 979-845-1234 or email tickets@msc.tamu.edu. Ranch Sorting of...
Consol falls to top-ranked Cedar Park
Cedar Park, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team, held on for a 46-39 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Mia Teran had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Kateria Gooden added nine points, five rebounds two steals and two blocks. Paris Pavlas had six points and eight rebounds. The Consol JV fell 28-26 in overtime as Addyson Richardson had eight points. Consol’s freshman grabbed a 47-41 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 16 points and Rachel Moran added 11.
