Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Aaron Carter’s Season 9 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Partner Karina Smirnoff Mourns His Death
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff and several other celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Aaron Carter.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death
Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert
Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Dispatcher describes a ‘female yelling’ in Aaron Carter 911 call
The housekeeper who discovered Aaron Carter in his bathtub on Saturday was frantically “yelling” during her call to 911. According to audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher noted an “adult female yelling” and mentioned someone “in a tub” while sending units out to the scene around 11 a.m. The Sun also reported that the neighbors around Carter’s California home could hear the housekeeper screaming, “He’s dead, he’s dead.” “It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” a rep for the 34-year-old singer confirmed to Page Six on Saturday. “The family...
Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Tribute To Aaron Carter
The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter as they mourned "a part of our family."
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
In Style
Aaron Carter Has Died at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter, Nick Carter Feud: Did Brothers Make Up Before 'I Want Candy' Singer's Death?
Following a tumultuous and often tragic family life, Aaron Carter was discovered dead at his California home earlier today. The rapper, whose brother is Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, was only 34 years old when his body was discovered following a 911 call at 11 a.m., according to his agents.
Aaron Carter ‘Made Amends’ With Brother Nick Prior To His Death: ‘He Loved His Brother’ (Exclusive)
After years of clashing, Aaron Carter and Nick Carter “were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died” on Nov. 5, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aaron was pronounced dead on Saturday after his fiancée, Melanie Martin, discovered him unresponsive in his Lancaster, California, home. Though his death brought a sad end to Aaron’s story, his rep told HL that the “Saturday Night” singer found some closure with Nick before it was too late. “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick.”
Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34
Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has died at age 34, per TMZ. The singer was found at his home in Lancaster, California this morning (Nov. 5) after officials were dispatched to the scene. A 911 call was made at 11 am local time. Carter’s...
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Shares Home Movies After His Death, Including One With Their Son: Watch
“There [are] so many thoughts in my head right now,” Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, wrote on Nov. 8 while sharing a series of clips of her with the late singer, including one with their year-old son, Prince. Aaron, 34, passed away on Nov. 5 after being found unresponsive in his home, and his former fiancée was still reeling in the shock of such a tragic and sudden loss. “I miss my [fiancé] so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” wrote Martin. “My love, you were taken too soon from the world.”
WREG
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
(KTLA) — Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to several news outlets. The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late 1990s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.
Melanie Martin Admits She’s Devastated By The Loss Of Ex-Fiance Aaron Carter: I ‘Can’t Sleep’
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter and trying to adjust to life without him. On November 7, Melanie shared a message on her Instagram Story and reflected on their “simple life.” She wrote, “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep.”
toofab.com
The Game Shares Personal Story About Aaron Carter: 'Dope AF & a Very Good Human'
The rapper was moved by Nick Carter's tribute to share "a quick story that was a true testament to Aaron's character & heart." The Game is sending love to Nick Carter following the death of the pop star's younger brother, Aaron Carter. Aaron was found dead at his Lancaster, CA...
NME
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
Aaron Carter’s Publicist Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Late Star: ‘I Will Miss Him Terribly’
“I started working with Aaron [Carter] when he was eight years old,” Phil Lobel, founder of Lobeline Communications, tells HollywoodLife. Following Aaron’s untimely death on Nov. 5 at age 34, Phil shared with HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE, never-before-seen photos from Aaron’s life. Phil — who partnered with Aaron from ages 8 to 16 before reconnecting with the “Saturday Night” singer when he was 29 – recalled their first meeting. “Nickelodeon had hired me, and I arrived at the venue at the outdoor amphitheater,” Lobel told HL. “[Aaron] was going in circles in the parking lot on his new razor. He was just a little kid having fun.”
