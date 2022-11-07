“There [are] so many thoughts in my head right now,” Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, wrote on Nov. 8 while sharing a series of clips of her with the late singer, including one with their year-old son, Prince. Aaron, 34, passed away on Nov. 5 after being found unresponsive in his home, and his former fiancée was still reeling in the shock of such a tragic and sudden loss. “I miss my [fiancé] so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” wrote Martin. “My love, you were taken too soon from the world.”

