Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
McKenna, Dorothy James
Dorothy Marie McKenna, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna. Dorothy is survived by her...
NRVNews
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
NRVNews
Wimmer, Anita Whitlock
Anita Whitlock Wimmer, 59 of Floyd, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday November 4, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashley Brent Wimmer; niece Megan Radford; brother-in-law, Freeman “FM” Slusher. She is survived by her parents, D....
NRVNews
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
NRVNews
Huffman, Joanne Barker
Nancy Joanne Huffman, 73 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zelva Mitchell Barker; brother, Michael Barker; sister, Linda Grubb. Joanne is survived by her husband, Donald Arthur Huffman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Anne and George William White III;...
NRVNews
Hypes, Billy Ray
Billy Ray Hypes, age 79, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pulaski Health and Rehab. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on June 27, 1943 to the late Vernie and Gladys Jones Hypes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hypes and Robert Hypes; niece, Theresa Reed.
NRVNews
Hughes, Joyce June
Joyce June Hughes, 87, of Rural Retreat died Friday morning, November 4, 2022, at her home. Born on June 10, 1935, to William Brigget Hughes and Lilly May Kress Hughes in Pulaski. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Otis, Arko Divers, Ralph Vernon, Franklin Junior, and Thomas Doulas.
NRVNews
Reed, Sr., Kenneth Alvin
Kenneth Alvin “Butch” Reed, Sr., 78, passed away at his home in Radford on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was employed with Reed Auto Parts for over 40 years, was a lifetime member of the Radford Fire Department and attended Central United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald “Mutt”; and his brother, Billy Reed.
pmg-va.com
Tide downs Devils to seize No. 1 seed
Predominantly a second-half team in 2022, Galax didn’t wait around this time. Having dominated after halftime for most of the season, the Maroon Tide scored 24 consecutive points to break a first-quarter tie and dealt Grayson County a 31-14 Mountain Empire District defeat in the regular season finale Friday at Galax High School.
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
wfxrtv.com
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia's portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method …. A...
Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies
Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
WDBJ7.com
Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
NRVNews
Ball, Gary Wayne
Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
NRVNews
Hatcher, Preston Eugene
Preston Eugene Hatcher, 95 of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Linda Hatcher; granddaughters, Karen West (Kevin) and Vicky Diamond (Clinton); and great-grandchildren, Sarah Siegfried (Andrew), Michael Bearden, Natasha Bearden, John Diamond, Hunter Diamond, and Kaitlyn Diamond. A...
virginiamercury.com
Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines
• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Family speaks out after house set on fire. A woman is...
