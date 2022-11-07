Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.

