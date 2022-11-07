Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer upended by No. 4-seed Indiana in Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 2-1
Down 2-0 to fourth-seeded Indiana at halftime, No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer needed a sudden response if it wanted a chance at the Big Ten Tournament championship. Head coach Sasho Cirovski made some crucial adjustments that led to multiple opportunities. The first came in the 61st minute when freshman...
testudotimes.com
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football discussion and men’s basketball begins
The Testudo Times Podcast is back, and crossover season is in full effect. On this episode, the editors recap Maryland football’s loss at Wisconsin and preview Saturday’s matchup at No. 14 Penn State. They also discuss the start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin at Iowa: 1 team will be facing some cold, harsh reality after Saturday's game ends
A) 2 teams each trying to avoid a .500 or worse record through 10 games for the first time in at least a decade. B) 2 hot teams looking for a 3rd straight win and a strong position in the B1G West race. C) A game only lovers of defense...
testudotimes.com
Kevin Willard secures first win as Maryland coach in season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara
Only five coaches in the last 50 years have walked out of Maryland’s tunnel on opening night as the head coach of the prestigious men’s basketball program. Kevin Willard was the latest when he debuted as Maryland’s lead man Monday night. Willard’s tenure got off to a...
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s season-opening win at George Mason
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball handily defeated George Mason, 88-51, to start the season on a good note as the Terps controlled the tempo right from the opening tip. However, the victory did not come without some heartache. Maryland was tested early. Senior forward Diamond Miller left the game...
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball at George Mason
Maryland women’s basketball is geared up to start the 2022-23 season. The Terps will take on the George Mason Patriots out of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over South Dakota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team didn’t have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota. The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday. Chucky Hepburn’s first...
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
DNR encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program. The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
captimes.com
Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected
Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
