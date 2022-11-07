Read full article on original website
TAMUCC Preview: Aaliyah Patty, McKinzie Green
Texas A&M women's basketball's Aaliyah Patty and McKinzie Green preview the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
Texas A&M volleyball team signs three recruits
The Texas A&M volleyball team signed Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson on Wednesday. Covell is a 6-foot setter and three-year starter at the NC Volleyball Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is ranked 97th nationally in the class of 2023 and made the 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.
TAMUCC Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor previews the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
Texas A&M soccer team looks to come of age in Austin
A first-round loss at the Southeastern Conference tournament put the Texas A&M soccer team in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for a second straight season, but the Aggies not only made the tournament, they get to play rival Texas. The 16th-ranked Longhorns (14-2-4) and Aggies (9-6-5) will play at...
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Is this rock bottom?
Things are not going well for the Texas A&M and Auburn football teams. On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, the Opelika-Auburn News' Adam Cole joins to preview Texas A&M's matchup at Auburn.
Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville
Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
Blinn men's basketball team tops Lone Star-CyFair
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a big second half to beat Lone Star-CyFair 89-59 on Tuesday night at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore Marco Foster scored 23 points, and. The Buccaneers (2-1) will host the second annual Blue Bell Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn...
Texas A&M will open the NCAA soccer tournament in Austin
The Texas A&M soccer team has returned to the NCAA tournament, receiving an at-large bid Monday. The Aggies will play 16th-ranked Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium. A&M (9-6-5), which was ranked 40th in the NCAA’s RPI, made 27 straight NCAA tournaments until missing...
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM
With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before. However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.
Texas A&M women’s golf team signs two recruits
The Texas A&M women’s golf team signed Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry on Wednesday. Fernández García-Poggio, the younger sister of A&M senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio from Madrid, Spain, is the 25th-ranked amateur in the world. She has won five tournaments and finished in the top 10 19 times since 2021.
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
volleyball
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Thursday's Brazos Valley football capsules
Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. La Grange Leopards, Tigerland Stadium, 7 p.m. Thus far: Madisonville (6-4, 3-1 in 11-4A): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14. La Grange (5-5, 3-2 in 12-4A): Bellville 14-24; Columbus 7-44; La Vernia 37-27; Lago Vista 2-36; Splendora 38-7; Smithville 10-14; Caldwell 44-10; Giddings 38-14; Gonzales 50-18; Cuero 7-49.
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 10
London-based The Swingles, seven young a cappella singers recognized as masters of their craft, come to Rudder Theater (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) for a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday, Dec. 1 as part of OPAS’ 50th anniversary season. Tickets: Call 979-845-1234 or email tickets@msc.tamu.edu. Ranch Sorting of...
Extra! Extra! Extra compensation for CSISD employees
College Station school district employees received good news Tuesday night. With 61.2% of voters in approval, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — to increase compensation for district employees has passed. In...
Bryan City Council Place 5 race leads to runoff; Election Day totals weigh in
Election season is not quite complete in Brazos County as the race for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5 resulted in a runoff. Marca Ewers-Shurtleff received 40.1% of the vote, while Anjuli “A.J.” Renold received 32.4% of the vote and Kyle R. Schumann received 27.5% Tuesday night. Ewers-Shurtleff and Renold will vie in the runoff, with the candidate receiving the most votes winning.
Gonzalez elected to BISD board, Benford and Stasny reelected
Bryan school district voters reelected Felicia Benford and David Stasny to their respective seats on the school board. Leo Gonzalez II was elected to the Single Member District 3 seat. Benford, who has served three three-year terms as the SMD 1 representative and board secretary, ran unopposed. Gonzalez received a...
Three out of five College Station bond propositions pass
College Station voters approved three of the proposed $90.4 million city bonds on Tuesday, but rejected two others. Voters rejected about $35 million of the proposed projects. Residents will have a new fire station — number 7 — improvements to Rock Prairie Road East, the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts and more.
