Atlanta, GA

Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Thunder face the Bucks on 3-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (9-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to end its three-game slide when the Thunder take on Milwaukee. Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season

MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference. On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago....
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide. Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

