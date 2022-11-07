Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Hawks snap Bucks' winning streak without Trae Young, win 117-98
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ nine-game winning streak Monday night at State Farm Arena, winning 117-98 behind 25 points and 11 assists from guard Dejounte Murray and a spirited bench effort from A.J. Griffin (24 points), Justin Holiday (14 points) and Onyeka Okongwu (12 points, six rebounds). Along with...
WJFW-TV
Thunder face the Bucks on 3-game slide
Milwaukee Bucks (9-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to end its three-game slide when the Thunder take on Milwaukee. Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder...
ESPN
How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season
MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
FOX Sports
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference. On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader....
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
Nets undergoing remarkable statistical turnaround since Kyrie Irving suspension
The Nets have quickly turned themselves into the top rated defense in the league since Kyrie Irving was suspended, as the team has turned things around.
ESPN
Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak
Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago....
ESPN
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
ESPN
Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide
Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide. Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and...
Yardbarker
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
‘I don’t want it to be easy’: Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds off after Hawks blemish Bucks’ record
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were unbeatable to start off the season. With Trae Young sidelined for the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup on Monday, it looked very likely to stay that way. Coming into the contest, Milwaukee owned a margin of victory of nearly 12 points against all...
College Football Playoff, Rose Bowl continue negotiations as expansion looms
What we know is that the College Football Playoff is set for expansion. What we don't know is when, in part because of where the Rose Bowl fits into the picture. While the playoff field will expand no later than the 2026 season, the process can go ahead a few years ahead of schedule if all the bowl ...
