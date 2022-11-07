Read full article on original website
KLTV
Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
Texas Firefighter Survives Tornado That Struck Firehouse While He Was Inside
A lone Texas firefighter survived a powerful tornado that devastated his firehouse while he was still inside. It could take until the end of this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, which was slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. The residents of Hughes Springs who have been living there for a long time say that they have never seen anything like this before. They are still trying to wrap their heads around the scope of what happened.
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
KLTV
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 and Alpine street, traffic diverted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview police have opened one eastbound lane on East Loop 281 but westbound traffic is still being diverted to Alpine Road. Longview police department is on the scene of a fatal wreck at Alpine and E Loop 281. According to early reports the driver collided...
cw39.com
Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 596...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
Shell Shack closes Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
At Least Nine Tornadoes Touched Down In Texas Last Week
Severe weather brought many tornadoes to Texas last week.
Officials encourage East Texans to have a tornado safety plan
CASS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night the National Weather Service has increased the number of tornados to nine from last Friday’s storm. They struck from North Texas and into the Ark-La-Tex area. Officials confirmed seven of those tornadoes touched down in East Texas. The city of Hughes...
KSLA
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a semi-truck rollover Wednesday morning. The “major crash” is located at TX-315E and FM 840, according to Rusk County OEM.
KLTV
Dump truck crash causing traffic delays in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up after a dump truck crashed spilling its contents on the road at N NE Loop 323 and Hwy 31. Police report the crash involving a car and dump truck in the intersection has caused multiple lane closures.
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
Semi-truck rollover crash reported on SH 315 in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported on State Highway Highway 315 near FM 840 Wednesday morning in Rusk County. Officials with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a semi-truck rolled over and no further information is available at this time.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
