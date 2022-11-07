ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

KLTV

Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Firefighter Survives Tornado That Struck Firehouse While He Was Inside

A lone Texas firefighter survived a powerful tornado that devastated his firehouse while he was still inside. It could take until the end of this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, which was slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. The residents of Hughes Springs who have been living there for a long time say that they have never seen anything like this before. They are still trying to wrap their heads around the scope of what happened.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 and Alpine street, traffic diverted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview police have opened one eastbound lane on East Loop 281 but westbound traffic is still being diverted to Alpine Road. Longview police department is on the scene of a fatal wreck at Alpine and E Loop 281. According to early reports the driver collided...
LONGVIEW, TX
cw39.com

Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 596...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shell Shack closes Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Dump truck crash causing traffic delays in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up after a dump truck crashed spilling its contents on the road at N NE Loop 323 and Hwy 31. Police report the crash involving a car and dump truck in the intersection has caused multiple lane closures.
TYLER, TX

