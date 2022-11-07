Taylor County contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes United States Senator ( 1) Michael Franken DEM 334 18.56 United States Senator ( 1) Chuck Grassley REP 1462 81.22 United States Senator ( 1) Write-in 4 0.22 United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Cindy Axne DEM 398 22.16 United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Zach Nunn REP 1395 77.67 United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Write-in 3 0.17 Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 268 14.63 Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 1527 83.35 Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 36 1.97 Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Write-in 1 0.05 Secretary of State ( 1) Joel Miller DEM 301 16.73 Secretary of State ( 1) Paul D. Pate REP 1498 83.27 Secretary of State ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Auditor of State ( 1) Rob Sand DEM 488 27.46 Auditor of State ( 1) Todd Halbur REP 1288 72.48 Auditor of State ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06 Treasurer of State ( 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 487 27.41 Treasurer of State ( 1) Roby Smith REP 1289 72.54 Treasurer of State ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06 Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) John Norwood DEM 278 15.56 Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) Mike Naig REP 1509 84.44 Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Attorney General ( 1) Tom Miller DEM 470 26.32 Attorney General ( 1) Brenna Bird REP 1316 73.68 Attorney General ( 1) Write-in 0 0 State Senator District 9 ( 1) Tripp Narup DEM 262 14.62 State Senator District 9 ( 1) Tom Shipley REP 1529 85.32 State Senator District 9 ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06 State Representative District 17 ( 1) Pat Shipley DEM 325 18.22 State Representative District 17 ( 1) Devon Wood REP 1459 81.78 State Representative District 17 ( 1) Write-in 0 0 County Board of Supervisors District 1 ( 1) Ronald Fitzgerald REP 423 58.91 County Board of Supervisors District 1 ( 1) Jacque Lenhart 143 19.92 County Board of Supervisors District 1 ( 1) Robert Lundquist 151 21.03 County Board of Supervisors District 1 ( 1) Write-in 1 0.14 County Board of Supervisors District 2 ( 1) Kim Watson REP 528 99.06 County Board of Supervisors District 2 ( 1) Write-in 5 0.94 County Board of Supervisors District 3 ( 1) Jack Beggs REP 488 98.39 County Board of Supervisors District 3 ( 1) Write-in 8 1.61 County Treasurer ( 1) Dana Davis REP 1757 99.43 County Treasurer ( 1) Write-in 10 0.57 County Recorder ( 1) Rick Sheley REP 1721 99.31 County Recorder ( 1) Write-in 12 0.69 County Attorney ( 1) Clinton L. Spurrier REP 1650 98.86 County Attorney ( 1) Write-in 19 1.14 Bedford Township Trustee ( 1) Dennis White 59 100 Bedford Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Bedford Township Clerk ( 1) Jim Offenbacker 57 100 Bedford Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Benton Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 15 100 Benton Township Clerk ( 1) Melissa Strickland 65 100 Benton Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Clayton Township Trustee ( 1) Garry Dean Rankin 31 100 Clayton Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Clayton Township Clerk ( 1) Patty Rankin 30 100 Clayton Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Dallas Township Trustee ( 1) Steve Wright 97 100 Dallas Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Dallas Township Clerk ( 1) Lee Haug 92 98.92 Dallas Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 1 1.08 Gay Township Trustee ( 1) Steve Jennett 76 100 Gay Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Gay Township Clerk ( 1) Chantelle Jennett 74 100 Gay Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Grant Township Trustee ( 1) Doug England 40 100 Grant Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Grant Township Clerk ( 1) Nickie Henderson 38 100 Grant Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Grove Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 5 100 Grove Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 5 100 Holt Township Trustee ( 1) Shane Bennett 44 97.78 Holt Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 1 2.22 Holt Township Clerk ( 1) Sharon Dalton 43 100 Holt Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Jackson Township Trustee ( 1) Steve McMillin 15 93.75 Jackson Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 1 6.25 Jackson Township Clerk ( 1) Michelle McMillin 16 100 Jackson Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Jefferson Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 2 100 Jefferson Township Clerk ( 1) David Loutzenhiser 31 100 Jefferson Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Marshall Township Trustee ( 1) Paul W. Norton 22 88 Marshall Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 3 12 Marshall Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy ( 1) James Murphy 25 96.15 Marshall Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy ( 1) Write-in 1 3.85 Marshall Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 7 100 Mason Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 7 100 Mason Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 4 100 Nodaway Township Trustee ( 1) Brian Schaffer 32 96.97 Nodaway Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 1 3.03 Nodaway Township Clerk ( 1) Fredrick Berggren 32 96.97 Nodaway Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 1 3.03 Platte Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 3 100 Platte Township Clerk ( 1) Marygrace Davenport 44 100 Platte Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Polk Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 11 100 Polk Township Clerk ( 1) Jolyn Jackson 29 100 Polk Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Ross Township Trustee ( 1) Paul Ackley 66 100 Ross Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Ross Township Clerk ( 1) Louis Els 62 100 Ross Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Washington Township Trustee ( 1) Jesse Beemer 58 98.31 Washington Township Trustee ( 1) Write-in 1 1.69 Washington Township Clerk ( 1) Cindy M. Coleman 64 100 Washington Township Clerk ( 1) Write-in 0 0 Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Bonnie Godden 1143 45.05 Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Paul Ackley 1384 54.55 Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Write-in 10 0.39 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Branden Cline 1226 20.87 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) James Ernst 1155 19.66 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Lynn M. Stamps 1191 20.28 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Tiffany Weller 1139 19.39 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Tina McMillin 1145 19.49 County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Write-in 18 0.31 County Agricultural Extension Council Member To Fill Vacancy ( 1) Chelsea Minor 1468 99.8 County Agricultural Extension Council Member To Fill Vacancy ( 1) Write-in 3 0.2 Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1) Yes 971 70.67 Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1) No 403 29.33 Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1) Yes 934 71.08 Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1) No 380 28.92 Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1) Yes 935 70.89 Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1) No 384 29.11 Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1) Yes 886 69.16 Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1) No 395 30.84 District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1) Yes 947 70.62 District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1) No 394 29.38 Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1) Yes 1522 88.18 Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1) No 204 11.82 Taylor County Public Measure EE ( 1) Yes 950 54.72 Taylor County Public Measure EE ( 1) No 786 45.28.

