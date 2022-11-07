Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal
(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon. Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Football): St. Mary's, Remsen 42 Lenox 20
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal. The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
kmaland.com
Know Your Opponent: High-powered Remsen, St. Mary's gearing for semifinal bout with Lenox
(Remsen) -- They still have two games left to play, but the 2022 Remsen, St. Mary's football squad has made a case for one of the most dominant 8-player teams in state history. The Hawks have barely broken a sweat on their way to Cedar Falls, compiling 11 wins while...
kmaland.com
Lenox back in Cedar Falls, daunting task with Remsen, St. Mary's awaits
(Lenox) -- An experienced senior core, stellar defense and ever-improving quarterback play have put the Lenox Tigers back in a state semifinal for the first time since 2010. "It's great for the kids and the community," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "Lenox has a lot of tradition. It's great to be back at the Dome."
kmaland.com
Worth County prepares for district semifinal showdown with Platte Valley
(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers (8-2) are gearing up for a showdown with Platte Valley (9-1) in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinal game. On a cold and rainy evening last Friday, the Tigers dismantled Rock Port (6-4) in the district quarterfinals, winning 52-0 in a game that only lasted one half.
kmaland.com
Marilyn Sue Brokaw, age 85, formerly of Lenox
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022. Memorials:May be given in her name.
kmaland.com
Maryville preaching 'process football' ahead of rematch with Savannah
(Maryville) -- Maryville football meets their old friend Savannah for a district title in the Hound Pound Friday night. To get there, the Spoofhounds first had to avenge an early-season loss to St. Pius X, which they did in a 38-21 victory amid less-than-ideal conditions. "It was a cold, rainy...
kmaland.com
Margie Marie Conard, 98, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022.
kmaland.com
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Memorials: Little Red School House, Clearmont, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County leads state with foreign ownership of ag land
International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres. Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big...
kmaland.com
Darrel & Mavis Herzberg, 64, Villisca
Happy Anniversary to Darrel and Mavis Herzberg from Villisca. Today Nov. 9th they will be celebrating 64 years together. Wishing you all the best today and every day. Love your family.
kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
kmaland.com
Brothers recognized for 40 years of service in Clarinda Police Department
(Clarinda) – Elections may have dominated the headlines Tuesday, but in Clarinda, November 8th also brought a major milestone for Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers – 40 years of service in the Clarinda Police Department. During the Clarinda City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday night, several police officers, public...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near New Hampton Sends Driver to the Hospital
NEW HAMPTON, MO – A New Hampton driver was injured in an accident near New Hampton Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 79-year old Gary Stevens was southbound on Route EE, one mile north of New Hampton when he me 22-year old Briacin Gebhards driving northbound. Stevens ran off the side of the road, returned to the roadway and crossed the center line. He then struck the towed unit of Gebhards. After the impact he ran off the roadway and overturned. Steven’s truck caught on fire and became fully engulfed. Gebhards vehicle also overturned on impact.
iheart.com
Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines
(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
kmaland.com
Part of Clarinda under boil advisory
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents are advised of a boil advisory in the community. City officials say the advisory is for Garfield Street to the south side of the Highway 2/71 bypass between 8th and 10th Streets due to a water main break in the city. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
kmaland.com
Taylor County General Election Results
kttn.com
Local election results across the Green Hills Region for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland. Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)
northwestmoinfo.com
One Person With Minor Injuries After Two Vehicle Collision
A two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and large truck with towed unit came to a fiery conclusion Monday, but luckily involved only one person left with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old New Hampton resident Gary L. Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevy dump truck southbound on Route...
kttn.com
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
