True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: James Outman

James Outman had an extremely unique 2022 season with his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outman was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last November. He started the year in Double-A Tulsa. On June 29, Outman was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. On July 31, Outman made...
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Trea Turner Free Agency Highlight Reel Narrated By Jon Hamm

Trea Turner is among the current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents and he figures to receive a lucrative long-term contract as one of the top players available. After New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Turner are widely perceived as the best options on the open market. Turner has expressed interest in re-signing with the Dodgers, and it’s believed they share in that sentiment.
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead Designed As Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog in the form of a Thanksgiving day parade float. The Dodger Dog bobblehead stands seven inches tall and is individually numbered out of 202 units. Set to a base of fans cheering and with the trademark “LA” logo, the Dodger Dog is dressed in uniform and complete with a glove catching a baseball.
dodgerblue.com

Will Clayton Kershaw Receive Qualifying Offer From Dodgers?

Last offseason Clayton Kershaw became a free agent for the first time in his career, and due to recovering from a left elbow/forearm injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided against extending him a qualifying offer for the 2022 season. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained the decision stemmed from...
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
dodgerblue.com

MLB News: The Show 22 is Close to Real Life Baseball

MLB: The Show 22 is part of a Major League Baseball-themed video game series initially launched in 2006. Sony Interactive Entertainment is marketing the product developed and produced by San Diego Studios. The latest installment is one of 17 individual titles from the popular MLB: The Show series, which was the follow-up to the 989 Sports Major League Baseball series. The original series consisted of nine titles from 1998 until 2006.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Receives Buyout & Becomes Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their team option on Hanser Alberto, who received a $250,000 buyout rather than a $2 million salary for the 2023 season. The Dodgers also declined team options on Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson, though neither of the pitchers had a buyout as part of their contract terms.
dodgerblue.com

Carlos Correa Opts Out Of Contract With Twins To Become Free Agent

Carlos Correa opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. The 28-year-old joins a star-studded shortstop class that includes Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Correa shocked the baseball world last year when he signed a three-year, $105.3...
