HelloGiggles
NYC Marathon Runners Told Us Their Favorite Fresh and Functional Running Sneakers
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Runners from all over the world took center stage at The 2022 TCS New York...
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher finishes NYC Marathon, exceeds fundraising goal
Ashton Kutcher was among the 50,000 runners at the New York City marathon, running in support of his non-profit Thorn. Kutcher exceeded his fundraising goal, bringing in more than $1 million for the organization.Nov. 7, 2022.
Fastest female in NYPD has big goal for TCS New York City Marathon
Officer Kelly attributes her love for running to her late grandfather who also inspired her to become a police officer.
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon
As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
Park along the East River in the works
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
pix11.com
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
theredstonerocket.com
Brooklyn draftee returns from Vietnam as man
Dennis Berger was a dividend clerk for a Wall Street brokerage when he received his draft notice in 1966. He reported for duty Oct. 10, his mother’s birthday. “I had one year of college, but the Arizona State University requested that I leave,” he said. The 20-year-old private...
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail
NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
back2stonewall.com
The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic
On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City
The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
