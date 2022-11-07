ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon

As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Park along the East River in the works

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theredstonerocket.com

Brooklyn draftee returns from Vietnam as man

Dennis Berger was a dividend clerk for a Wall Street brokerage when he received his draft notice in 1966. He reported for duty Oct. 10, his mother’s birthday. “I had one year of college, but the Arizona State University requested that I leave,” he said. The 20-year-old private...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
BRONX, NY
back2stonewall.com

The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic

On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City

The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

