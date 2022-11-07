Read full article on original website
ESPN
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Analyzes the One Major Challenge to Squaring Off With PSG in the Champions League
For the third time in the last four seasons, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will square off in the UEFA Champions League competition, as the two powerhouse clubs are set to meet in the round of 16. Manuel Neuer has featured in each of Bayern Munich’s last three fixtures against...
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
WTOP
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won’t be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.
WTOP
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
WTOP
Atlético loses again in last league match before World Cup
MADRID (AP) — For Atlético Madrid, the World Cup break can’t come soon enough. Atlético’s struggles continued Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Mallorca in the Spanish league, extending the team’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. The latest setback dropped Diego...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
WTOP
Varane, Kimpembe and Giroud named in France World Cup squad
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps picked central defenders Raphael Varane and Prensel Kimpembe, but left out standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan in a World Cup squad announced Wednesday amid injury concerns. Deschamps announced his 25-man squad on national television. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22,...
WTOP
Wales coach Page not worried about Bale ahead of World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wales head coach Robert Page has dismissed concerns about Gareth Bale’s fitness after including the former Real Madrid forward in his World Cup squad on Wednesday. Bale will captain his country in Qatar, which is the first time it has qualified for the tournament...
WTOP
Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought
ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
Sadio Mane: Senegal forward taken off injured for Bayern Munich two weeks before World Cup
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was taken off injured during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday night, giving rise to fears over his place at the World Cup 2022.The 30-year-old was withdrawn with an apparent knee problem after only 21 minutes of the encounter and manager Julian Nagelsmann did not provide much clue after the game as to how significant the issue was.“I didn’t see him after the game, I hope it’s not a big injury. But I don’t know at the moment. We’ll see tomorrow and then give an update,” he said.Senegal’s first game is...
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Mario Gotze and Kai Havertz headline selection for Qatar
Germany have included Mario Gotze in their World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.The hero from the 2014 final is back after a five-year absence from Die Mannschaft after rejuvenating his career with Eintracht Frankfurt.Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan are also among a star-studded squad, which also includes Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger. Niclas Füllkrug is another eye-catching inclusion by Hansi Flick, with the Werder Bremen star uncapped.Jonathan Tah, Robin Gosens, Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Nmecha and Florian Neuhaus fail to make the cut.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Wednesday 23 November: Germany vs Japan...
WTOP
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup though Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to clock 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
