Chicago, IL

WTOP

Loyola Chicago faces UIC following overtime win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the UIC Flames followingLoyola Chicago’s 88-82 overtime win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. UIC went 6-6 at home a season ago while going 14-16 overall. The Flames averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

DePaul plays Western Illinois after Johnson’s 24-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Javan Johnson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 72-66 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. DePaul finished 15-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Demons...
CHICAGO, IL

