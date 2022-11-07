Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Related
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Jo Ann Hardesty concedes, Rene Gonzalez announces victory in Portland City Council commissioner race
Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty has conceded the Portland city commissioner race to challenger Rene Gonzalez, who is currently leading the election with more than 55% of the vote.
Beaverton receives $3M, invests in Downtown Loop Project
AM Extra learned some exciting news about Beaverton's downtown area as the number of restaurants and other local businesses continue to grow in the city.
KATU.com
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez
On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale
Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
gratefulweb.com
Dave Matthews Band Returns to Portland After 19 Years
On Saturday, Nov 5, Dave Matthews Band took their fall 2022 North America tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Though the band has played near Portland in their annual The Gorge Amphitheater performances every Labor Day Weekend, this show was their first time in Portland since 2003. Portland fans were ready, and the crowd's roar was steady throughout the show as everyone sang along.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
‘Say her name’: The legacy of Beatrice Morrow Cannady
It is impossible to overstate the influence Beatrice Morrow Cannady had on civil rights in Oregon.
WWEEK
Get Your Reps In: Return to Bad City With “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) Set in the fictional ghost town of “Bad City,” director Ana Lily Amirpour’s Iranian Western is about a lonesome vampire who skateboards, listens to music, and feeds on depraved denizens. Amirpour is enjoying a resurgence right now, unleashing a new film (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon) and her own episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (“The Outside”) within the same season. Cinema 21, Nov. 11-12.
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
Portland police again withhold names of officers who fired weapons; watchdog group ‘deeply concerned’
Portland police declined to identify officers who shot a man on Monday in Southeast Portland, the fourth time since July that the bureau has gone against its own policy to release the names of officers who fired their weapons within a day. According to Portland police’s deadly force policy, the...
WWEEK
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
Comments / 0