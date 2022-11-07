ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Ann Got Defunded

KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
WWEEK

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez

On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale

Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
gratefulweb.com

Dave Matthews Band Returns to Portland After 19 Years

On Saturday, Nov 5, Dave Matthews Band took their fall 2022 North America tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Though the band has played near Portland in their annual The Gorge Amphitheater performances every Labor Day Weekend, this show was their first time in Portland since 2003. Portland fans were ready, and the crowd's roar was steady throughout the show as everyone sang along.
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
WWEEK

Get Your Reps In: Return to Bad City With “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) Set in the fictional ghost town of “Bad City,” director Ana Lily Amirpour’s Iranian Western is about a lonesome vampire who skateboards, listens to music, and feeds on depraved denizens. Amirpour is enjoying a resurgence right now, unleashing a new film (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon) and her own episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (“The Outside”) within the same season. Cinema 21, Nov. 11-12.
