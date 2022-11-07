ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada got some pretty good news on Alphonso Davies’ injury

By Seth Vertelney
Bayern Munich has offered a positive injury update on Alphonso Davies, saying the Canada star is not in danger of missing the World Cup despite suffering a hamstring strain.

Davies limped out of Bayern’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, holding the back of his right leg in what appeared to be a nightmare scenario for Canada just two weeks ahead of the World Cup.

But a day later, Bayern issued an update on the 22-year-old star that eliminated fears of a worst-case outcome.

“FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break,” a club statement said.

“The 22-year-old fullback suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday. The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk.”

Though Davies will be available for Canada’s first men’s World Cup since 1986, it is decidedly not ideal for one of the country’s most vital players to be working his way back to fitness as such a late stage.

Davies has 34 caps and has scored 12 goals for Canada.

Crépeau broken leg confirmed

In less positive injury news, Canada Soccer confirmed that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau suffered a broken leg in MLS Cup and will miss the World Cup.

The LAFC goalkeeper very clearly suffered a serious injury when he came off his line in extra time, colliding violently with Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke.

As Fox opted not to show the replay, Crépeau was shown a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity before he was stretchered off.

Crépeau has been capped 15 times by Canada, and was set to serve as backup to Milan Borjan at the World Cup. In his absence, Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair looks set to take over as Canada’s backup.

